1 killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway at Keeler Avenue; inbound express, local lanes reopened: ISP

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024 1:42PM
I-90 inbound lanes reopened after fatal crash on NW Side
Both local and express lanes of the Kennedy Expy. were closed for hours on Sunday morning after a deadly crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was struck and killed on the Kennedy Expressway after being involved in a separate crash early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-90 near Keeler Avenue in Irving Park, according to state troopers.

ISP said two vehicles crashed on the local lanes, and a person got out of one of the vehicles.

When the person exited the vehicle, they were struck and killed by another vehicle.

Local and express lanes of I-90 southbound were shut down at Keeler Avenue for hours.

All lanes reopened by 8:21 a.m., state troopers said.

No other information was provided.

