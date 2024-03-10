1 killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway at Keeler Avenue; inbound express, local lanes reopened: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was struck and killed on the Kennedy Expressway after being involved in a separate crash early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-90 near Keeler Avenue in Irving Park, according to state troopers.
ISP said two vehicles crashed on the local lanes, and a person got out of one of the vehicles.
When the person exited the vehicle, they were struck and killed by another vehicle.
Local and express lanes of I-90 southbound were shut down at Keeler Avenue for hours.
All lanes reopened by 8:21 a.m., state troopers said.
No other information was provided.
