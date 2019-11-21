Former home of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund may have new owner

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The former home of 5-year-old AJ Freund, who Crystal Lake police say was killed by his parents, may have a new owner.
The house on Dole Street is an eerie reminder of tragedy that devastated the Crystal Lake community. Investigators believe it was the last place AJ Freund was alive. His parents Andrew Freund, Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham are both in prison as they await trial for murder charges in his death.
As of Tuesday, the home may have a new future.
"My personal opinion, I don't know, even if they demolish it and rebuild who would want to live there," said Tracy Kotzman, ROAR for AJ community group.
Neighbors dealt for weeks with investigators, national media attention and general onlookers as what was initially a search for a missing boy turned into a grisly discovery.
"I think no matter what they do, the sadness is going to loom there for the neighbors," said Kotzman.
At a Thursday foreclosure hearing, attorneys said a foreclosure sale was made, pending a judge's approval. The owner, William Progar, is a real estate investor who declined to comment.
Those who have spent the past year trying to honor and keep AJ's memory alive said the property should have another purpose.
"Turn it into something the community can use, the community can go there and reflect not just on AJ but have fun with other children there," Kotzman said. "Even just, like, a memorial bench, you walk your dog, you go through, like, a little garden, I think that would be nice.
The city said it wants the home torn down entirely, going as far as to file a lawsuit to get it demolished due to safety concerns. The city attorney said the pending sale will not affect their lawsuit.
The city of Crystal Lake has a court date set for November 27 to see what the judge will have to say. In the meantime, those who support the efforts to memorialize AJ say they will not stop in hopes that what happened to him will not happen any other child again.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
McHenry County commissioner among 2 DCFS workers sued in AJ Freund case
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's abuse repeatedly reported to DCFS, lawsuit alleges
Crystal Lake community holds memorial walk to honor AJ Freund's birthday
Efforts underway to tear down Crystal Lake home of AJ Freund: Report
Andrew Freund, father of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, deemed mentally fit for trial in son's death
Wrongful death lawsuit may be filed against DCFS for handling of AJ Freund case
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's parents in court Tuesday
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's foster family releases statement: 'AJ was loved by us'
AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy appear in court Monday
Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund funeral arrangements announced; DCFS releases timeline, 2 workers reassigned
Two child deaths two years apart have DCFS back on hotseat
AJ Freund cause of death released, parents bond set at $5M each for Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund, Sr.
How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?
'He got a raw deal and God's going to fix it': Crystal Lake mourns AJ Freund after body found
Missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's body found; parents Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund Sr. charged
Missing Crystal Lake boy: 911 call reporting Andrew 'AJ' Freund, 5, missing, police history with family released
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Father continues search, mother pleads for boy's, 5, return
Search continues for missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake community holds vigil for missing boy to "light the way for AJ"
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Crystal Lake boy missing: FBI joins search for 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund
Former home of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund may have new owner
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More