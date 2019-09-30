Sterigenics' Willlowbrook facility will permanently close, company announces

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Sterigenics will permanently close its facility in southwest suburban Willowbrook after months of controversy after testing found it emitted a cancer-causing chemical into the air around the plant.
The company announced its plans Monday in a press release. The facility had been shut down since February due to concerns about the ethylene oxide emissions. The company, which sterilizes medical equipment, has operated in Willowbrook since 1984.
"Unfortunately, inaccurate and unfounded claims regarding Sterigenics and the unstable legislative and regulatory landscape in Illinois have created an environment in which it is not prudent to maintain these critical sterilization operations in Willowbrook," the company said in part in a lengthy statement it released.
The company reached a deal with the state in July to resume operations of the facility after agreeing to install new emission capture and control equipment that would allow the facility to meet the state's new standards. The deal also ended all litigation and enforcement actions with the state and would have allowed the facility to resume operations upon approval by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Governor JB Pritzker released a statement on Twitter, saying, "Sterigenics' decision today represents a significant development, demonstrating that Illinoisans will come together to protect the health and wellbeing of all our residents - which has been my goal from the beginning. From shutting down their operations in February to enacting the nation's strongest law regulating ethylene oxide, we sent a clear, unified message that we take all possible steps to protect residents' health."
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) also released a statement, saying, "Sterigenics got the message that we were never going to let them reopen their doors and poison our communities again."
