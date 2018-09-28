JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke Trial: Verdict could come by end of next week

EMBED </>More Videos

A verdict could come by the end of next week in the trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A verdict could come by the end of next week in the trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke.

On Monday, the defense resumes its case.

The suspended Chicago police officer is on trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

The high profile case caused more security precaution. The most recent extra protection was for a nun and priest from Van Dyke's parish who have been in court.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

Amid additional security, Van Dyke's defense team called several witnesses this to make their case that the 17 year old shot 16 times was out of control that night in 2014.

"Creating this image of a young black men who is a danger to society that reinforces all the worst stereotypes of young black men in Chicago," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

Washington says the historical divide between communities of color and Chicago police can grow wider with those types of arguments and this case has been watched closely by some.

"I think people are coming away with this is a lot more complicated story than just the shooting of a young black man," Washington said.

ABC7 Legal Analyst Bob Milan is a former prosecutor.

Milan says in this polarizing case some jurors may see the shots fired - especially once McDonald is on the ground - as murder and or battery but others could sympathize with the split second decision of the police officer.

"I think the deliberations will be lively and long," Milan said. "There will be some people in that jury that put themselves in the shoes of Officer Van Dyke and say he didn't bring this stressful situation on himself he was put in a tough spot, maybe he didn't react perfectly, but he was put in a tough position."

The jurors need to be unanimous in their verdict. If not, it's a hung jury - meaning Van Dyke would be tried again before another jury.

Jurors have several charges to consider.

Van Dyke is charged with two counts of first degree murder, official misconduct and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each of the shots fired.

Van Dyke may testify. We will likely find out Monday when the trial resumes.

Closing arguments are expected on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jason van dykemurdertrialchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense's 3rd day focuses on other officers, 911 call
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to present case starting Monday
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense prepares to present their case next week
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
JASON VAN DYKE
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense's 3rd day focuses on other officers, 911 call
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
Addison Russell's ex-wife speaks out about MLB abuse investigation
El Chapo successor pleads guilty; could spell trouble for drug lord
99-year-old beautician plans to finally retire
No one will clean up Plainfield pond overrun with scum, algae
Mystery illness sickens 50 at MS middle school
CPS loses federal funding amid abuse concerns
Show More
Suburban doctor claims ruined reputation due to Indiana doctor with same name
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and cold
Teens open fire in Brazil school, wounding 3
Boy gets surprise from his garbage truck heroes
Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field
More News