Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed supporting Trump, claims Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Governor Rod Blagojevich has written an op-ed from prison, in support of President Donald Trump as he awaits trial in the Senate after being impeached by the House.
In the op-ed published by Newsmax, Blagojevich asks if current house Democrats would use what he calls a "flimsy impeachment standard" against Abraham Lincoln for allegedly abusing his power in issuing the Emancipation Proclamation.
Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison, in 2011, after he was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat. As governor, he was also impeached and removed from office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation
Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal
Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed supporting Trump, claims Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More