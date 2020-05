Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed supporting Trump, claims Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Governor Rod Blagojevich has written an op-ed from prison, in support of President Donald Trump as he awaits trial in the Senate after being impeached by the House.In the op-ed published by Newsmax , Blagojevich asks if current house Democrats would use what he calls a "flimsy impeachment standard" against Abraham Lincoln for allegedly abusing his power in issuing the Emancipation Proclamation.Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison, in 2011, after he was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat. As governor, he was also impeached and removed from office.