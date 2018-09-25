Members of the Chicago Police Department joined family and friends Tuesday to pay tribute to slain CPD Commander Paul Bauer.His star, No. 29, was retired at the Honored Star Case Ceremony. His badge, No. 29, was added to the Star Case at CPD headquarters, joining those of 582 other Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty.An emotional Superintendent Eddie Johnson, along with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Governor Bruce Rauner, paid tribute to a man universally held up as a paragon of civic virtue.Rauner used the occasion to once again call for the death penalty for convicted cop killers, and Bauer's former team at the CPD Mounted Unit were out in force to remember a man whose rise up the ranks happened primarily among them.When it came time to place Bauer's badge in its new home, the commander's wife and daughter completed the sacred honor."Every day I come into work through that door and I look at [that case] then I know what I do," Johnson said.Bauer was fatally at the Thompson Center on Feb. 13, 2018. Bauer had intervened in a chase as Shomari Legghette, a 44-year-old four-time felon, ran from police officers downtown.The two men struggled outside the Thompson Center. Legghette allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Bauer six times. Legghette was caught as he ran from the stairwell. Police said he was wearing body armor and was carrying small amount of heroin and cocaine.Police said Bauer never had the chance to fire his weapon. He died at the hospital later that day. The commander was a 31-year veteran of the force who led the 18th District. He was 53.Legghette was initially charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug possession.In March, a grand jury handed up new counts and he was formally indicted on 56 counts, including 24 counts of murder and 32 counts of armed violence and related weapons charges.If convicted, Legghette could face life in prison.