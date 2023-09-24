ABC7 Chicago installing new antenna atop Willis Tower | LIVE

LIVE: Helicopter lifts new antenna to top of Willis Tower to improve ABC7 Chicago reception

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is installing a new antenna on top of the Willis Tower Sunday morning.

Chopper 7 is capturing the process.

Another helicopter lifted the 5,500-pound, 32-foot antenna up to the top of the skyscraper, where a daring crew waited to install it.

Once this project is completed, more viewers will be able to watch ABC7.

Broadcast Operations Manager Conlan Fay said the antenna will allow ABC7 to broadcast its signal farther and improve quality.

Some of the ABC7 Chicago team signed the antenna before it was lifted atop the tower.