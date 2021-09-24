Windy City Weekend

Windy City Weekend: What does 'turning down the A/C' really mean?

Spend or Save: Film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Host Chat: What does 'turn down the A/C' mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talk about all you need to know ahead of the weekend!

Ryan got an early start to his weekend, rocking out with legendary drummer Max Weinberg at City Winery!

And does "turning down the A/C" mean making it colder or hotter? WGCI's Leon Rogers weighs in on this week's "Host Chat."

Spend or Save?



The weekend means new movies in theatres and new shows to stream. Our film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip.

Film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip at the box office this week.



"Dear Evan Hansen" - SAVE
A Blockbuster on Broadway, making its way to the big screen... "Dear Evan Hansen" tells the story of a socially-awkward teenager, played by Ben Platt, whose lie spirals out of control.

"Midnight Mass" - SPEND
From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House"... "Midnight Mass" is a limited supernatural horror series on Netflix. It is a haunting tale of faith gone wrong.
"The Starling" - SAVE

Two of Hollywood's biggest names... Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Cline... unite in "The Starling'. It's a unique comedy, where a mother struggles to heal, after a tragic loss.

"The Lost Sons" - SPEND
"The Lost Sons" is a new documentary from CNN films that tells the incredible story of a baby kidnapped from a Chicago hospital, shortly after his birth in 1964. In this gripping family odyssey, follow Paul Fronczak as he tries to unravel the mystery surrounding his own childhood.

Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's Eyewitness News at 11 a.m.
