Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 2 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 10 people shot, two fatally, police said.

A man was fatally shot on Chicago's North Side on Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7500 block of North Damen Avenue at about 8:51 p.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot, and found an unresponsive 37-year-old man inside a residence. The victim, shot in the head, was transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A woman, who was in the residence at the time of the shooting, was taken to Area Three for questioning, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Another man was shot to death while inside a car Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. The 28-year-old was in the car about 12:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 59th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder, Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. No arrests were reported.

In nonfatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday evening in Englewood on the South Side. At about 6:40 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road when he was shot in the right leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.

A man shot and seriously injured an alleged home invader on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning, police said. The incident happened in the Dunning neighborhood's 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue at about 1:20 a.m., police said. A man said his dog's barking woke him, and he heard a loud noise in the basement, police said. He took his gun with him to investigate, and found a 27-year-old man in the home, police said. He opened fire, striking the home invader. No one else was injured. The suspect was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition and is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Police said at least six other people were shot in Chicago this weekend.

Last weekend, 14 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.