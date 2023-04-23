Chicago shootings:16 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

Chicago police said two young children were wounded in separate shootings on the South Side Saturday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 16 people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.

A toddler was shot inside a South Side home on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 8800-block of South Euclid Avenue at about 3:40 p.m.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was struck in the face by gunfire. The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital, and then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Less than two hours later, another child and a man were shot inside a Woodlawn home, police said. The shooting happened in the 6600-block of South Drexel Avenue at about 5:08 p.m.

Police said two offenders were inside the home when at least one pulled out a gun and fired shots. A 6-year-old girl, struck in the arm, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old man, shot in the back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Earlier Saturday, a man was killed in a shooting in South Chicago, police said. The man, 33, was arguing with someone he knew when he was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Three men were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Morgan Park, police said.

The men - ages 24, 37 and 38 - were standing outside in the 1300-block of West 111th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots then ran away, police said.

The three men were all taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where the 24-year-old was in serious condition and the 37- and 38-year-olds were in good condition.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 35 people were shot, 8 fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.