Shootings in Chicago: 7 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people have been shot, including one fatally since Friday across Chicago, police said.

A 3-year-old boy who was shot while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side has died, according to Chicago police. Police said he was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other siblings near the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn. According to police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. "The mother was apparently trying to get away from other vehicles where the offenders subsequently followed and were able to catch up with her and several shots were fired," said Commander Bryan Spreyne, CPD 8th District. The boy was struck in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died from his injuries. No one else was injured. "Our vow to the child's family and to the entire city is we will not rest until those responsible for this senseless and cowardly act of violence, are brought to justice," said Spreyne. "To those responsible for taking this precious child's life- do the right thing, the honorable thing, and turn yourselves in." No one is currently in custody and an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. Community activist Andrew Holmes said he's been with the mother and the relatives of the boy all morning. Holmes announced a $7,000 reward for anyone with information about the offenders. "Money alone cannot bring this child back but if so be it, we have to put a bounty on someone's head to get this information to get them convicted for taking this child's life," said Holmes This is the second child this year that was shot in the head while inside a vehicle, according to Holmes. Police said the red sedan may be a Charger or Mustang.

Hours later, a man was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side. About 12:45 a.m., the man 29, was walking in the 1400 block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

At least five others were wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.