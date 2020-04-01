Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rises each day, both in the state of Illinois and across the country.
So far, more than 1,100 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and more than 36,000 have died in the United States.
Victims have ranged in age from 1-year-old to people in their 90s, and people from all walks of life have been impacted.
Here are some of the Illinois victims of COVID-19.
John Richardson - Oak Park
John Richardson, 84, died Easter Sunday after contracting coronavirus.
His daughter said he had been stable in the hospital for several days before he stopped eating Wednesday. By Saturday, his breathing declined and he passed on Sunday," she said.
"It came out of nowhere," his daughter Joan Bartlett said about how quickly COVID-19 can go from manageable to deadly.
Clarence Dorsey - Chicago
Clarence Dorsey, 93, died days after he suddenly began having trouble breathing.
"COVID is serious. And COVID will kill you. Quickly," said his son, Sylvester Dorsey. "It took six days to take my father out of here. After 93 years, he had only been hospitalized once in his life."
Dorsey said he hopes others will learn from his loss and take the virus seriously.
"You might think it's not happening because it hasn't happened to your family. But when it comes, it's gonna to come so quick," he said.
Darrell Jones - Chicago
Darrell Jones, 52, worked as a CTA mechanic at the 74th Street bus depot. He died from COVID-19 in mid-April.
Co-workers described him as friendly and easygoing.
Kim Henderson - Chicago
Kim Henderson was a CTA bus driver who died over the weekend, days before her 42nd birthday. She is survived by a husband and young daughter.
"She was an amazing woman, outgoing, very warm," said her husband Larry. "A loving woman and mother. The amount of love and emotion that's pouring in, this woman, she touched so many lives."
Doris Van- Elmhurst
Doris Van contracted COVID-19 at the Lexington Health Care Center, and died April 1 at the age of 72, according to her family.
"She was a five-star mother to us, to my brother and I," said Sharee Becton, Van's daughter.
Diane Love Roberts- Chicago
Diane Love Roberts contracted COVID-19 while living at Winston Manor nursing home in Bucktown. She died April 12 at the age of 78, her family said.
"I'm her only child, she had six grandchildren that adored her, she was a beautiful vibrant friendly woman," her daughter, Stephanie Roberts said.
Norma Bratschi Hoza - Wilmette
Norma Bratschi Hoza is the oldest known victim of COVID-19 so far. Born in Chicago in 1919, at the height of the Spanish flu epidemic, she died from the coronavirus on April 2, just days after being hospitalized, at the age of 101.
Hoza's mother came down with influenza while pregnant, but survived. Her family later moved to Wilmette, where her father started their family business, Bratschi Plumbing. She worked as a bookkeeper there, and remained a fixture over the years as she married her high school sweetheart and raised six sons.
"She had a good life and we're celebrating her life, and not mourning it," her son Phil Hoza said
Darren Edwards - Chicago
Edwards, 57, is being remembered as a loving and hardworking father known for his humor and loud voice. His family said they have received an outpouring of support because, they say, he was the type of guy who made friends with everyone. He tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. From there his health declined, and he was hospitalized before passing away April 8.
Russell Modjeski - Chicago
Modjeski, 60, quietly worked behind the scenes helping those most in need in Chicago. The Northwest Side man worked as a 911 dispatcher for two decades.
His wife Kelly said he loved to cook and cook for others, volunteering to make meals for fundraisers to support those on the frontlines.
The loving father of two died late last month. After his death, his family learned he tested positive for COVID-19.
Tony Greer - Chicago native
A camera operator for ABC's "Good Morning America" is being remembered by his family and friends on Chicago's South Side.
Tony Greer, 62, lost his battle to COVID-19 in New York City on April 7.
The Leo High School alum and first college graduate in his family loved traveling with his long-time girlfriend Robin and dedicated his life to his other passions: film and music.
Mario Araujo - Chicago
"CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening," Chicago Fire Depart Department spokesman Larry Langford tweeted.
"He joined CFD in October of 2003 and spend most of his career at Truck 25," Langford said. "May God bless his soul."
Diane Brooks - Joliet
Diane Brooks, a former Cook County Clerk employee who had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6.
The 65-year-old had been a resident of Symphony of Joliet nursing home for the past two years.
"She was just my big sister, and she loved me and I loved her," said Dorisell Brooks, Diane's sister. "I miss her smile. I miss her keeping me up at night on the phone."
Adrew Betts - Chicago
Adrew Betts was a well-known, well-loved fixture of the Austin community on Chicago's West Side. He died April 5 from COVID-19. He was 71.
Betts served as chairman of the board of the Greater St. John Bible Church.
Until he was hospitalized, Betts had worked alongside Reverend Ira Acree, serving on the deacon board for 25 years. He remained a supporter of the church's activism.
"My dad was my hero, of course, and just a great man," said his daughter Renee Ruffin.
"He was a stellar example of a male figure with an impeccable character and integrity," Acree said.
Vera Jackson - Chicago
The family of a Chicago woman said she died April 6 after contracting COVID-19.
Vera Jackson was a member of the Old Friendship Missionary Baptist Church community on the South Side.
Her family said she is remembered as the "anchor" of the family.
Jackson was in self-quarantine after her younger sister Marilyn contracted COVID-19, her family said.
She did not go to the hospital, her family said.
The family said they are upset they won't be able to hold a proper funeral and it's been hard to stomach the deaths so close together.
Marilyn Williams - Chicago
A Chicago woman has passed away after contracting COVID-19, according to her family.
Marilyn Williams was a member of the Old Friendship Missionary Baptist Church community on the South Side.
Her family said she was on a ventilator in the hospital for about six days before she died on April 1.
"I know that she was alone and my family couldn't do anything," Marilyn's niece Shanti Bobo said. "With all that personality she had she would've never wanted anybody to be alone, so for her to go through that alone was just a lot for the family."
The family said Marilyn's older sister Vera Jackson got sick around the same time.
Leslie Gillie - Chicago
A Chicago woman who died after contracting COVID-19 is being remembered by her family and friends as an avid bowler.
Leslie Gillie, 46, was part of several bowling leagues, and she even received an award from the United States Bowling Congress last year.
Gillie loved to coach children in the sport.
She leaves behind her husband and a son.
Lucius Hall - Chicago
The founder and pastor of First Church of Love and Faith on Chicago's South Side has died after contracting COVID-19.
Archbishop Lucius Hall suffered from some underlying health conditions, including heart failure, his associate pastor said Thursday. He was 87.
Hall had served in the military and worked for the federal government before organizing the First Church of Love and Faith in 1980. He was ordained a minister that same year.
The pastor's most recent service was held on March 15.
Mansour Tadros - Tinley Park
A key figure in the Chicago area's Arab-American community lost his battle with COVID-19 on March 28, his family said.
Mansour Tadros started his own newspaper "The Future News" to help transform the image of the Arab-American community and to help connect and uplift people.
The 70-year-old father of three died on the way to the hospital.
"When they had carted him away, I said, 'Allah maak, Dad.' And I looked at him in the eyes and said 'Allah maak,' which is 'God be with you,'" Fadi Tadros said. "Those were the last words."
Dr. Peter Sakas - Niles
Dr. Sakas died March 30 after spending less than a week in a hospital, his friend said.
"Just devastating. Devastating for us, I'm sure for his family, and for the veterinarian community, for the rescue community, it is such a huge, huge loss," said John Garrido, friend of Dr. Sakas. "He was just so gifted."
His son said in a social media post that his father took great pride in being a voice for patients who could not speak.
Asberry Stoudemire - Chicago
Asberry Stoudemire, 54, died from COVID-19 on March 29.
His daughter tells us he was in the hospital for just over a week and had underlying medical conditions.
Asberry was a musician, and was touring down south when his trip was cut short because of the virus.
"Wonderful on the organ, wonderful on the piano. He was the type, he'd hear a note and then he just kept going," said his daughter Miranda Stoudemire.
Pastor Keith Burgess - Chicago
Pastor Keith Burgess, 47, of Old Friendship Missionary Baptist Church was a force in the South Side community and his family.
"This man literally did everything he could do to embody what it means to be like Jesus," said his nephew Brandon Clark.
Burgess began feeling flu-like symptoms in mid-March which eventually became so bad he was hospitalized. He was placed in a medically-induced coma, from which he never emerged.
Mary Ann Humphrey - Orland Park
Orland Park assistant living facility resident Mary Ann Humphrey, 85, passed away on March 29, five days after she was hospitalized for COVID-19.
Her son Bill Humphrey said family members had to remain inside in their cars at his mother's funeral.
Bill said he never thought he'd know someone with the virus, and now COVID-19 has become very personal to him. He said he hopes people will heed stay at home orders and social distancing to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
Angel Escamilla - Naperville
Pastor Angel Escamilla, 67, devoted his life to Calvary Church in Naperville for more than a decade.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 after coming down with pneumonia and being hospitalized. He died March 29.
His grieving family has asked that everyone stay home and stay safe to prevent the spread of the virus that killed Escamilla.
Yousef Allan Quran - Crete
Yousef Allan Quran, 67, was originally from Palestine. The retired businessman was the eldest of 11 children and a beloved father of four and grandfather of three. He self-quarantined after finding out a friend he had contact with tested positive for COVID-19.
When he developed serious symptoms, his wife took him to a hospital in northwest Indiana. He was officially diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Friday, March 27, and died on Sunday, March 29.
Patricia Frieson - Chicago
Patricia Frieson, 61, was the first known death from COVID-19 in Illinois. She had asthma and her family said she had been having a difficult time breathing in early March. She died on March 16.
Wanda Frieson Bailey - Crete
Wanda Frieson Bailey, 63, was Patricia Frieson's sister and also died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Olympia Fields. She died on March 25.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News