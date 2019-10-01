News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Diane Pathieu has your top stories for Tuesday, October 1.Tuesday, marks the official beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Studies show about 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.Health officials say they key to surviving is early detection. Click the link above for local resources and mammogram information.Rite-Aid, Walgreens and CVS have stopped selling Zantac and the generic brand of heart burn medication due to concerns the medicine could contain a cancer-causing chemicalOfficials warn patients currently taking the medications should talk to their doctor first and not just stop taking the drug.The FDA has issued a voluntary recall on the medicine. Sanofi, the maker of Zantac- says they are working closely with the FDA as well as conducting their own investigation.There are new funds available for Illinois students thinking about heading to college.State Representative La Shawn Ford announced Tuesday morning, $500,000,000 in financial aid funding will be available for college-bound students.The funding is part of the 'College Changes Everything' month-long campaign. College Changes Everything month is sponsored by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) and its partners, College Changes Everything (CCE).CCE is a college access movement that recognizes that college can be a life-changing experience not only for students but also for families and communities, with significant impacts on their potential career prospects, future salary and changes in the levels of poverty, life expectancy, crime and obesity rates in their communities. The CCE movement supports the Illinois goal of increasing the proportion of adults in Illinois with high-quality degrees and credentials to 60% by the year 2025.The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) helps to make college affordable for students throughout Illinois by providing information on education and financial aid for students and their families.