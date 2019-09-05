Arts & Entertainment

News Flash: Da Bears

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's officially Bears season here in Chicago!

As the city gears up for the start of the NFL's 100th season opener when the Bears vs. Packers faceoff at Soldier Field Thursday night.

Events have been taking place all week to get everyone ready for some football!
Douglas Park cleanup

On Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and about 300 volunteers of former players and students cleaned up Douglas Park as part of the NFL's "Huddle for 100" initiative.

The goal is to encourage 1 million people to donate 100 minutes of their time towards community service.

Soldier Field celebrations

Earlier this week, the Bears literally cemented the legacy of two legends outside of Soldier Field. The organization unveiled statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas as part of this year's centennial celebration.

Halas was the franchise's founder and coached the team for 40 years. He won six championships with the Bears and is the franchise's all-time leader in victories with 318.
Payton was a two time NFL MVP who played his entire 13 year NFL career with the Bears.

NFL Fan Experience

You can join in on the festivities this afternoon if you head out to the NFL's 100 anniversary party in Grant Park.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and 300 volunteers including NFL legends will "Huddle for 100" minutes for a neighborhood cleanup in Douglas Park on Wednesd



The event is FREE with funtivities beginning at Noon and live music acts featuring Meghan Trainor, Meek Mill and Rhapsody starting at 3 p.m.

There's also a mini NFL museum, autograph signings, drill exercises and much more for football fans!

