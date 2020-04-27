Coronavirus

Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home or your state reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

Money Fix: ABC7 finds deals, savings, and uncovers scams

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

Chicago liquor sales curfew in effect across Chicago

How to get money back for flight changes during COVID-19 pandemic

How to online shop safely during COVID-19 pandemic

How to get money back for canceled events during COVID-19 pandemic

Stationery studio helps engaged couples impacted by COVID-19

I-Team: COVID-19 stimulus related scams

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

City of Chicago, Sittercity to provide childcare to first responders, healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 crisis

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

ACTIVITIES

Yoga Loft Studios offers virtual classes amid stay-at-home order

Stay active during COVID-19 pandemic with On Your Mark Coaching + Training free virtual classes

Brookfield Zoo shares entertaining, educational videos on Facebook Live for kids amid closure

'Sunday Arts Takeover': Artists perform on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram

STAYING SAFE

How to safely have workers in your home during COVID-19 pandemic

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

EDUCATION

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


Chicago Public Schools to give out free meals for students during COVID-19 closures

'Chance the Snapper' captor Frank Robb offers Skype experience during coronavirus outbreak

Illinois students given a virtual stage through Broadway in Chicago
