Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home or your state reopens.
SHOPPING, CONSUMER
Chicago liquor sales curfew in effect across Chicago
How to get money back for flight changes during COVID-19 pandemic
How to online shop safely during COVID-19 pandemic
How to get money back for canceled events during COVID-19 pandemic
Stationery studio helps engaged couples impacted by COVID-19
I-Team: COVID-19 stimulus related scams
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
No Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
City of Chicago, Sittercity to provide childcare to first responders, healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 crisis
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
How to be productive at home working with kids
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
ACTIVITIES
Yoga Loft Studios offers virtual classes amid stay-at-home order
Stay active during COVID-19 pandemic with On Your Mark Coaching + Training free virtual classes
Brookfield Zoo shares entertaining, educational videos on Facebook Live for kids amid closure
'Sunday Arts Takeover': Artists perform on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram
STAYING SAFE
How to safely have workers in your home during COVID-19 pandemic
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
EDUCATION
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Chicago Public Schools to give out free meals for students during COVID-19 closures
'Chance the Snapper' captor Frank Robb offers Skype experience during coronavirus outbreak
Illinois students given a virtual stage through Broadway in Chicago
CORONAVIRUS
