Memorial service held for murdered U of I scholar Yingying Zhang

SAVOY, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones gathered Friday to say their final goodbyes to murdered University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.

The funeral for 26-year-old woman who was kidnapped and killed in June 2017 was held at First Baptist Church in Savoy at Savoy.

Last month, former University of Illinois graduate student Brendt Christensen was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for Zhang's murder.

Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, picked up Zhang at a campus bus stop and then raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.

Zhang's DNA was also found inside his Champaign apartment. There were also recordings played at trial in which Christensen described in gruesome detail the kidnapping and murder.

Despite the conviction, Zhang's body has never been found.

However, Zhang family attorney Steve Beckett tells the ABC7 I-Team that federal authorities now have reason to believe Christensen disposed of the Zhang's body in a way that her remains could have ended up in a Vermilion County dumpsite.

