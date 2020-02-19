Rod Blagojevich sentence commuted: Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Blagojevich's sister-in-law Deb Mell makes quick remarks regarding the former Ill. governor's commutation by President Trump outside the family home.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5943987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich has reunited with her husband, ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich after his prison sentence was commuted Tuesday.Patti Blagojevich championed her husband's release and made frequent pleas on television, hoping President Trump would hear her cries for clemency.The push began when the convicted governor lost his final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in April 2018.In June of 2018, the possibility of the former governor being released gained traction when President Trump mentioned that he was considering it.The President said Tuesday he saw Patti on television lobbying for her husband's release."We know that President Trump is a kind man and he's compassionate, he's always been kind to my family," Patti said at the time.Patti has maintained that her husband deserves to be home with their two girls, their oldest now in her 20s and their youngest is 16.Patti Blagojevich has not been seen her husband had his sentence commuted, but she will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the family home.Patti's sister, former Chicago alderman Deb Mell, spoke to ABC7 outside the Blagojevich family home in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. She said her sister was "elated" at the news but would not be addressing the media for quite some time."She's working on logistics, but obviously very happy," Mell said. "I mean, I'm shaking, it's crazy."Some neighbors who have endured the media scrutiny for years said they are looking forward to the convicted felon's return."Enough is enough, this was too long," one neighbor said."He made some terrible mistakes, but he served long enough," another neighbor added.