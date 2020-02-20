Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence, thanks President Trump for commutation

Blagojevich went on Fox News Wednesday night to defend himself and claims he was set up by prosecutors and believes they're the same people trying to undermine the president who commuted the former governor's 14-year sentence on Tuesday.
Blagojevich left his home in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood Wednesday night to come downtown to do the interview after holding a family news conference in front of his home earlier that morning.
RELATED: What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
"I broke no laws, I crossed no lines," Blagojevich told Fox News. "They used a standard to convict me that if it was applied to those congressmen and every U.S. senator, the same result would have happened to them as what happened to me. I raised campaign contributions legally and lawfully. I never promised anything or threatened anyone in exchange for campaign contributions."
BLAGOJEVICH THANKS TRUMP FOR 'GIVING DAUGHTERS THEIR FATHER BACK
The Illinois Republican House delegation has said that Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois and also says not once has he shown remorse for what they call his clear and documented record of egregious crimes.
But Blagojevich continues to say he was a political prisoner.
The former Illinois governor gave his first interview inside his home Wednesday afternoon. He answered some of the ABC7 I-Team's questions, and explained why he is not accepting his corruption conviction.
VIDEO: What is a commutation?
"The conviction was wrong, everything I talked about doing, everything I did was legal and on the right side of the line," he said.
At the end of the interview, he gave one final shout out to the president who gave him freedom.
"Hey, God bless President Trump," Blagojevich said. "I owe that, I owe the president. Thank you. Thank you."
WATCH: Timeline of Rod Blagojevich corruption case
During the interview he invoked numerous historical names, as he enjoys doing, and quoted famous people to relate to his own situation, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the biblical figure of Joseph.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation
Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal