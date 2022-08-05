West Nile virus Illinois: Virus-positive mosquitoes found in Niles

West Nile has already been found in Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- The West Nile virus has now detected in Niles.

It's the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for the virus there this season.

West Nile has already been found in Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka.

West Nile has already been found in Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Wilmette, Winnetka, and now Niles.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District are reminding people to wear insect repellent and loose-fitting clothes, avoid peak mosquito feeding times at dawn and dusk, and eliminate any standing water on your property.

RELATED: What is West Nile virus? Virus-positive mosquitoes found in North Shore communities

While the risk of being infected with West Nile virus is low at this time, it is increasing, officials said.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, the Illinois Department of Health has said.

RELATED: West Nile virus 2021: Cook County man 1st human case of mosquito-borne disease in IL this year

In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.