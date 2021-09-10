'Windy City Weekend': Val and Ryan are back with what you need to know for the weekend

Spend or Save?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11012768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our film critic, Richard Roeper, also stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office and streaming services.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini are back with their new weekly talk show "."Chicago's favorite personalities share what you need to know to get you ready for the weekend.You don't want to miss their entertaining host chat: Would you rather have dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000?Also, meet the owner of one of Chicago's only Black-woman-owned bookstores.is not only serving up good reads and good vibes, but also promoting literacy and learning in its community."Beyond the dopest bookstore in Chicago, we are a space that focuses on black comfort," says Semicolon Bookstore owner, Danielle Mullen.Mullen is using her small, Black-owned business to combat Chicago's low literacy rates and to promote the positive narrative of Black book reading and selling."I started recognizing that there was a representation that we brought to not only the community but the book selling space that was obviously necessary. It shows black booksellers as black book readers and that's important," she says.Semicolon Bookstore is moving to a new location on Oct. 2.Our film critic, Richard Roeper, also stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office and streaming services.Oscar Isaac stars as an ex-military interrogator turned man with a gambling problem. Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe also co-star in "The Card Counter."The FX series centers around the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.An intense drama centering around three rough and tumble buddies.A couple moves into their dream apartment and spy on their neighbors, setting in motion of chain of disastrous events.Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's EYEWITNESS NEWS at 11 a.m.