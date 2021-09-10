Windy City Weekend

'Windy City Weekend': Val and Ryan are back with what you need to know for the weekend

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Val and Ryan are back on their new talk show 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini are back with their new weekly talk show "Windy City Weekend."

Chicago's favorite personalities share what you need to know to get you ready for the weekend.

You don't want to miss their entertaining host chat: Would you rather have dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000?

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Also, meet the owner of one of Chicago's only Black-woman-owned bookstores.

Semicolon is not only serving up good reads and good vibes, but also promoting literacy and learning in its community.

"Beyond the dopest bookstore in Chicago, we are a space that focuses on black comfort," says Semicolon Bookstore owner, Danielle Mullen.

Mullen is using her small, Black-owned business to combat Chicago's low literacy rates and to promote the positive narrative of Black book reading and selling.

"I started recognizing that there was a representation that we brought to not only the community but the book selling space that was obviously necessary. It shows black booksellers as black book readers and that's important," she says.

Semicolon Bookstore is moving to a new location on Oct. 2.

Spend or Save?



Our film critic, Richard Roeper, also stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office and streaming services.

EMBED More News Videos

Our film critic, Richard Roeper, also stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office and streaming services.



"The Card Counter"
Oscar Isaac stars as an ex-military interrogator turned man with a gambling problem. Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe also co-star in "The Card Counter."

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"
The FX series centers around the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

"Small Engine Repair"
An intense drama centering around three rough and tumble buddies.

"The Voyeurs"
A couple moves into their dream apartment and spy on their neighbors, setting in motion of chain of disastrous events.

Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's EYEWITNESS NEWS at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviesmovie newsweekend happeningswindy city weekendweekend weatherblack owned businesstalk show
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Meet the co-hosts, contributors of Windy City Weekend
New Val and Ryan show, 'Windy City Weekend,' to debut Friday
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Chicago aldermen want vaccine mandate for public indoor spaces
Mail carrier safety concerns prompts changes, possibly delivery delays
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
Life rings to be installed along lake in effort to prevent drownings
Woman, 72, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square
TSA doubles fines for airline passengers violating mask rules
Show More
DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue over price caps
Fund to provide $500 to eligible CPS families
CPD questioning person of interest in death of pregnant woman
Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride
Former CPD Supt. McCarthy tearfully recalls serving with NYPD on 9/11
More TOP STORIES News