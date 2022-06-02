Politics

Alderman Roderick Sawyer joins growing field for candidates for mayor of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Roderick T. Sawyer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixth Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer has announced Thursday that he will join the race in the 2023 Chicago mayoral election.

Sawyer has served in the City Council since 2011 and previously served as chairman of the council's Black Caucus.

Sawyer's father, Eugene, served as mayor of Chicago from 1987-89.

The 6th Ward alderman is the second City Council member to announce a mayoral run, joining 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez.

SEE ALSO: Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas announces mayoral run

He is the sixth candidate overall to announce a run, joining businessman Willie Wilson, State Representative Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Valla and Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer.

Mayor Lightfoot said she will announce her re-election plans soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagochathamauburn greshamgreater grand crossinglori lightfootchicago mayor electionchicago city councilelection
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DCFS suspends 2 workers after girl found dead in Uptown
2 at large after Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
Amazon 'obstructing' House probe into IL warehouse collapse
Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in shooting in Oak Lawn
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
Distraught teen told of Cosby sex abuse in '75, friend testifies
Show More
Wisconsin officer will not be charged in 2016 slaying of Black man
Anti-Semitic packets found in Wilmette driveways
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Students walk out over safety after classmate made threatening drawing
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday
More TOP STORIES News