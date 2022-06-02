Alderman Roderick Sawyer joins growing field for candidates for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixth Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer has announced Thursday that he will join the race in the 2023 Chicago mayoral election.Sawyer has served in the City Council since 2011 and previously served as chairman of the council's Black Caucus.Sawyer's father, Eugene, served as mayor of Chicago from 1987-89.The 6th Ward alderman is the second City Council member to announce a mayoral run, joining 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez.He is the sixth candidate overall to announce a run, joining businessman Willie Wilson, State Representative Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Valla and Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer.Mayor Lightfoot said she will announce her re-election plans soon.