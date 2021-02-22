our chicago

Our Chicago: A Conversation About Vaccine Efforts

Hosted by ABC7's Will Jones
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Dr. Helene Gayle and Dr. Terry Mason will join ABC7's Will Jones for a conversation about ensuring Black residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine - as well as city efforts to combat vaccine mistrust.

You can watch the conversation live Tuesday at 3pm on ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7's streaming apps on Roku, Fire, Apple TV or Android TV.

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:



About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
More TOP STORIES News