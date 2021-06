Our Chicago: 2nd Town hall celebrates Pride Month

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will celebrate Pride Month on all of its platforms with the second of two virtual town halls moderated by ABC 7 Chicago's I-Team consumer investigative reporter, Jason Knowles. "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community" will be available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, June 24, at 2:00 p.m.During this week's edition of "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community," Jason Knowles will lead an important conversation focusing on LGBTQ+ youth. Community leaders will join Jason to give an overview of the impactful programs addressing the needs of an often vulnerable segment of the population. The forum will highlight how LGBTQ+ youth fared during the pandemic, their perspectives on legislative actions that have a negative impact on their community, the efforts to address the higher rate of homelessness among these youth, as well as explore how victims of anti-gay hate crimes are being helped, among other issues.In addition, "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community" will dig deeper to learn more about how these organization are helping to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ youth while working to ensure their safety. Views on how entertainment/media can help tell LGBTQ + stories in a more authentic way will also be shared.Panelists include the following:-Stephanie Piccirilli, Ignite-Luis A. Martinez, Center on Halsted-Amy O'Leary, Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook (YSGN)-Bonsai Bermudez, Youth Empowerment Performance Project (YEPP)-Channyn Parker, Howard Brown/Broadway Youth Center-Tedd Peso, The Night MinistryThe virtual town hall will also be exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.