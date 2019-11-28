Crystal Lake community given permission to demolish home of murdered boy AJ Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A judge has given a northern Illinois community permission to demolish the house where a couple allegedly beat their 5-year-old son to death.
McHenry County Judge Kevin Costello said Crystal Lake must wait at least two weeks until it tears down the dilapidated house where Andrew "AJ" Freund was killed last April. The city's attorney, David Pardys, told the Northwest Herald after this week's hearing the city hasn't made a final decision on the house.
The news comes a week after it was reported the home may have a new owner.
However the city said it wants the home torn down entirely, going as far as to file the lawsuit to get it demolished citing safety concerns. The city attorney said the pending sale will not affect their lawsuit.
The house on Dole Street is an eerie reminder of tragedy that devastated the Crystal Lake community. Investigators believe it was the last place AJ Freund was alive.
The boy's father, Andrew Freund Sr., was brought from jail to court for the hearing but didn't speak. He and the boy's mother, Joann Cunningham, remain jailed on first-degree murder charges in the death of the boy whose body was found in a shallow grave days after they reported him missing.
WLS contributed to this article.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
McHenry County commissioner among 2 DCFS workers sued in AJ Freund case
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's abuse repeatedly reported to DCFS, lawsuit alleges
Crystal Lake community holds memorial walk to honor AJ Freund's birthday
Efforts underway to tear down Crystal Lake home of AJ Freund: Report
Andrew Freund, father of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, deemed mentally fit for trial in son's death
Wrongful death lawsuit may be filed against DCFS for handling of AJ Freund case
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's parents in court Tuesday
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's foster family releases statement: 'AJ was loved by us'
AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy appear in court Monday
Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund funeral arrangements announced; DCFS releases timeline, 2 workers reassigned
Two child deaths two years apart have DCFS back on hotseat
AJ Freund cause of death released, parents bond set at $5M each for Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund, Sr.
How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?
'He got a raw deal and God's going to fix it': Crystal Lake mourns AJ Freund after body found
Missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's body found; parents Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund Sr. charged
Missing Crystal Lake boy: 911 call reporting Andrew 'AJ' Freund, 5, missing, police history with family released
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Father continues search, mother pleads for boy's, 5, return
Search continues for missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake community holds vigil for missing boy to "light the way for AJ"
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Crystal Lake boy missing: FBI joins search for 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund
Crystal Lake community given permission to demolish home of murdered boy AJ Freund
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More