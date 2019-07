Jury to resume deliberations in sentencing of U of I killer Brendt Christensen

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday morning to decide whether the man convicted of killing University of Illinois student Yingying Zhang will get the death penalty.The jury started deliberations Wednesday afternoon after Brendt Christensen's defense team asked jurors for mercy. The defense attorney told jurors Christensen is "a whole person, he's not just the worst thing he's ever done."It only takes one juror to say no to the death penalty and for Christensen to get life in prison without parole.The jury is the same one that convicted Christensen last month of kidnapping and murdering Zhang.Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors said he raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.