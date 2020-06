Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Family holds vigil 1 year after death of infant removed from slain Chicago woman's womb

EMBED >More News Videos Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members are remembering the baby boy who died a year ago after being taken from a pregnant Chicago woman's womb.Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was murdered on Chicago's Southwest Side in 2019, and her infant son, Yovanny Lopez, died two months later. Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, were charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Ochoa-Lopez and her newborn son.Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.Clarisa Figueroa was allegedly able to pass off the baby as her own for weeks, prosecutors said. The infant boy later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.Yovanny's family held a vigil on Sunday, asking people to honor the baby through an act of kindness.After the vigil, the family's first act of kindness was delivering meals to Chicago police officers on the city's South Side.