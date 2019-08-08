Politics

President Trump likely to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence, ABC News reports

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- ABC News is reporting that President Trump has indicated he will likely commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

The topic came up aboard Air Force One Wednesday night, as the president traveled back to Washington, D.C., from El Paso.

ABC News is reporting Trump indicated that an announcement about commuting the sentence is likely soon.

Blagojevich was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat after he was elected president in 2008. Blagojevich was sentenced to a 14 years in prison, which he is halfway through serving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisdonald trumprod blagojevichprison
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead in Aurora home ID'd, person of interest in custody
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Murdered U of I scholar's remains disposed of in trash, may never be recovered
Burglars steal ATMs from businesses on South, SW sides, police say
Shedd Aquarium seeks help naming penguins
FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures, neurological symptoms related to vaping
Union Station could soon get a high-end food court, officials say
Show More
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Kusanya Cafe in Englewood has neighborhood unity at heart of its mission
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Vigil for El Paso, Dayton mass shooting victims held in Pilsen
Police torture victims create freedom songs
More TOP STORIES News