President Trump likely to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence, ABC News reports

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- ABC News is reporting that President Trump has indicated he will likely commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.The topic came up aboard Air Force One Wednesday night, as the president traveled back to Washington, D.C., from El Paso.ABC News is reporting Trump indicated that an announcement about commuting the sentence is likely soon.Blagojevich was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat after he was elected president in 2008. Blagojevich was sentenced to a 14 years in prison, which he is halfway through serving.