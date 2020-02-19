Rod Blagojevich before-and-after videos show ex-governor with wife, daughters after over 7 years

The ex-governor stood alongside his wife, former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich, and their two daughters outside their Ravenswood Manor home during a press conference Wednesday, one day after his prison sentence was commuted.
He thanked President Donald Trump for giving his daughters "their father back."
"Annie, our younger daughter, was eight years old when I left. She was about this high. Now she's 16 and now she has her driver's license, and she's doing good in school. She plays the piano, and we're very proud of her too," Blagojevich said during a press conference outside their Ravenswood Manor home on Wednesday.
He later remarked, "My baby's growing up so fast."
Patti Blagojevich championed her husband's release and made frequent pleas on television, hoping President Trump would hear her cries for clemency.
The push began when the convicted governor lost his final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in April 2018.
WATCH: Patti Blagojevich's sister speaks to media after commutation
In June of 2018, the possibility of the former governor being released gained traction when President Trump mentioned that he was considering it.
Trump said Tuesday that he saw Patti Blagojevich on television lobbying for her husband's release.
"We know that President Trump is a kind man and he's compassionate, he's always been kind to my family," she said at the time.
Riding home with Rod. Blagojevich seat 7b. The @ABC7Chicago #ITeam in 7a. pic.twitter.com/zjCNBtwuI4— ChuckGoudie (@ChuckGoudieABC7) February 19, 2020
Patti has maintained that her husband deserves to be home with their two girls. Their oldest is now in her 20s and their youngest 16.
On Tuesday, Patti's sister, former Chicago alderman Deb Mell, spoke and said her sister was "elated" at the news but would not be addressing the media for quite some time.
WATCH: Trump speaks on commutation of Rod Blagojevich prison sentence
"She's working on logistics, but obviously very happy," Mell said. "I mean, I'm shaking, it's crazy."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation
Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal