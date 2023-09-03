Chicago shootings: At least 19 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Three men were shot in the 5100 block of West Madison Street Saturday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago shootings this weekend have left at least 19 people shot, three fatally, police said.

Three men were shot, one critically, during a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.

A 47-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The other two men, who are in their 20's, sustained gunshot wounds as well and were initially reported to be in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting that followed a crash on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 3800 block of West Madison Street at about 4:20 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was driving when he hit someone, identified only as male, with his vehicle, police said. That person then took out a gun and fired shots, striking the 30-year-old man.

Police said the victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Another man was shot to death just over an hour earlier in Englewood.

At about 3 p.m., the 20-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1100 block of West 58th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest after a woman was found dead in a homicide Saturday morning.

The 53-year-old woman was discovered about 8 a.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago police.

Further details weren't released, but police called it a homicide investigation and said one person was being interviewed.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Armour Square neighborhood.

The man, estimated to be 19 to 24 years old, was outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three male suspects approached and opened fire.

He was wounded in the side and was pronounced dead, police said. It wasn't immediately known what hospital he had been taken to.

No arrests were made.

Two teenagers were shot near Mount Carmel High School shortly after a football game at the Woodlawn neighborhood institution late Friday.

The attack was reported about 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 64th Street, where officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 16-year-old girl who'd been hit in the foot, according to Chicago police, who didn't have details on the circumstances.

They were taken to Comer Children's hospital, with the boy listed in critical condition and the girl in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday morning. Police were reviewing surveillance video from the school grounds.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.