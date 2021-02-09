Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall examines discriminatory effects of redlining

Redlining meant that Black residents, despite having all the necessary collateral and ability to pay, could not secure a home for purchase because of their neighborhood "color designation." The historic practice of redlining, with some roots in Chicago's real estate and financial community, had lasting consequences that not only kept Blacks out of desirable neighborhoods, but was instrumental in stifling school integration, opportunities for economic development, corporate development and access to healthcare.
Leah Hope will take a close look, along with this week's panelists, at the history of redlining and the negative impact this insidious form of discrimination had on Black families and communities. The conversation will offer insight on how this practice served as a major roadblock to creating generational wealth for Black families.
Guest panelists confirmed to date:
-Lamell McMorris, Greenlining Realty USA
-Asiaha Butler, Resident Association of Greater Englewood
-Matt Wilson, Great Cities Institute
-Shari Runner, The Humanity Institute and Black Researchers Collective
-Richard Townsell, Lawndale Christian Development Corp.
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
