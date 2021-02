Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall examines discriminatory effects of redlining

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present a virtual town hall examining the long lasting effects of the discriminatory real estate and banking practices of redlining. ABC 7's Leah Hope will moderate this hour-long event available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, February 11 at 2:00 PM.Redlining meant that Black residents, despite having all the necessary collateral and ability to pay, could not secure a home for purchase because of their neighborhood "color designation." The historic practice of redlining, with some roots in Chicago's real estate and financial community, had lasting consequences that not only kept Blacks out of desirable neighborhoods, but was instrumental in stifling school integration, opportunities for economic development, corporate development and access to healthcare.Leah Hope will take a close look, along with this week's panelists, at the history of redlining and the negative impact this insidious form of discrimination had on Black families and communities. The conversation will offer insight on how this practice served as a major roadblock to creating generational wealth for Black families.Guest panelists confirmed to date:-Lamell McMorris, Greenlining Realty USA-Asiaha Butler, Resident Association of Greater Englewood-Matt Wilson, Great Cities Institute-Shari Runner, The Humanity Institute and Black Researchers Collective-Richard Townsell, Lawndale Christian Development Corp.The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.