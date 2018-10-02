WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony resumes

JASON VAN DYKE

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke resumed Tuesday morning.

Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014. Defense attorneys called a psychologist to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.
There was no testimony Monday after one of the jurors got sick. Closing arguments in the trial could begin on Friday.

Also, organizers are planning for a massive boycott if Van Dyke is acquitted of murder. They say they would want to shut down Chicago for a day.
"Nobody go to school, nobody go to work, nobody drive the buses, nobody go to work at the hotels, nobody go to work anywhere and no shopping" said Father Michael Pfleger.

Shutting down an expressway is also on the table.
