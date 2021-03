Our Chicago: Town hall to examine 'shecession,' impact of pandemic recession on working women

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will present a virtual town hall examining the significant impact of COVID-19 on rising unemployment numbers for women and communities of color.ABC 7 reporter Leah Hope will moderate "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community," an hourlong event available on abc7chicago.com, Thursday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m.According to a recent Federal Reserve article, women have faced higher unemployment rates than men during the pandemic, in part because COVID-19 has hit sectors with large percentages of female workers, particularly in the service industry. With schools closed and homes becoming the new classroom, approximately one-third of working mothers were considering taking a leave of absence in order to facilitate their children's educational needs. Some women faced dropping out of the workforce entirely or cutting back hours. With affordable childcare often out of reach, many women had to choose between working and taking care of their families at home.ABC 7's Leah Hope will do a deep dive into the high rate of unemployed women during this pandemic and will talk with community leaders about the services, resources, assistance and advocacy programs available to support working women. They will also talk about the major overall impact on the economy when women, voluntarily or involuntarily, exit the workforce.Guest panelists confirmed to date:-Felicia Davis, Chicago Foundation for Women-Cherita Ellens, Women Employed-Dorri McWhorter, YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago-Anna Lee, The Chicago Community TrustThe virtual town hall will be exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.