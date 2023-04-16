Chicago shootings: 3 teens among 16 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Two teens were shot near 37th and Wabash in the Bronzeville neighborhood and another teen was shot while large crowds were present at 31st Street Beach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers are among at least 16 people shot, three fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were shot just before midnight Friday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Two male victims were walking on the street when they were approached by five to six people near 37th and Wabash who fired multiple shots at them, police said. Police said the 16-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A 15-year-old victim was shot in the foot and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, initially listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time and Area one detectives are investigating the incident, police said. No further information was immediately available.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot on Friday evening near 31st Street Beach, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this time, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh just before 9 p.m. and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. He has been charged with unlawful use of an automatic weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, among other charges.

Video of the scene showed large crowds gathered at 31st Street Beach as police monitored the area following the shooting. Police have not released any further details about the incident at this time.

About an hour earlier, one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a bar in Austin.

A gunman entered the bar, in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, and opened fire into a crowd just after 8 p.m., police said. One person, whose age was not known, was shot twice in the stomach. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. A 65-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black. No arrests were reported.

A man was also shot and killed early Saturday on the Near West Side.

The man, 21, was found unresponsive in the 2500 block of West Adams Street about 2:50 a.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

Police said at least 10 other people have been shot in Chicago this weekend. Last weekend, at least 20 people were shot, three fatally.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.