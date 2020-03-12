Coronavirus

Indiana coronavirus: What to know about 1,514 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths | Latest news updates

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana has surpassed 1,000 cases, with 32 deaths in the state.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN INDIANA:

March 29, 2020

Health officials announced 282 new positive coronavirus cases with one additional death in the state Sunday.

March 28, 2020

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the state's positive coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 -reaching a new total of 1,232 cases with 31 deaths, including the first COVID-19 death in Lake County.



March 27, 2020

Offenders at the Miami Correctional Facility are now producing face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to be used in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Holcomb said Friday.

After the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state, the Department of Correction changed the mission of Indiana Correctional Industry's (ICI) production lines at the facility from offender uniforms to the production of protective equipment.

March 26, 2020

Indiana officials are insisting that residents obey the state's stay-at-home order to rein in the coronavirus spread and not take advantage of its travel and work exemptions.

Those appeals came Thursday as Indiana's death toll from the pandemic has risen by three to 17.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state grew by 170 to 645.

March 25, 2020

Indiana health officials announced two additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14 as the total number of cases climbed by 112, for a total of 477 cases.

March 24, 2020

Five more deaths have been reported in Indiana from the coronavirus-related illness, giving the state a total of 12 as a statewide stay-at-home order is about to take effect.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 107 to reach a total of 365 across the state.

March 23, 2020

11:15 a.m.

Governor Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order for all residents except those going on essential errands or work in essential services. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

9:55 a.m.

Indiana announced 58 new cases and one additional death, bringing the total number of cases to 259 and total number of deaths to seven.

March 22, 2020
Two more people in Indiana have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Hoosier fatalities to six, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday.

The patients were over the age of 50 and had underlying medical conditions. They lived in Scott and Marion counties, respectively.

As of Sunday, 201 Indiana residents have been diagnose with COVID-19, all but one are adults.



March 21, 2020

4 p.m.
Indiana health officials announced the fourth death from COVID-19 in the state, a Delaware County resident over age 60.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday that the patient had been hospitalized, but officials didn't release any further information.

9:55 a.m.

Indiana announced 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 126. Three Indiana residents have died from the virus.

March 20, 2020

5:05 p.m.
The Indiana State Health Department confirmed a third resident has died from COVID-19. State health officials said the victim is an adult resident of Marion County over age 60 who had been hospitalized.

10:45 a.m.

Indiana moved its primary date from May 5 to June 2, citing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

9:30 a.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 79. That includes two deaths.

9 a.m.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will close its Division of Family Resources offices to the public at the end of business Friday. While DFR's physical locations are closed, online and telephone services will continue to operate as normal.

March 19, 2020

9:20 a.m.

Indiana announced 17 new cases in the state, bringing its total to 56. The death toll remained at two.

March 18, 2020

3:32 p.m.

State announces new partnership between the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Eli Lilly and Company, with support from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to accelerate testing in Indiana for COVID-19. Lilly will use its research laboratories to analyze samples taken in Indiana healthcare facilities, including nursing homes and emergency rooms, in an effort to increase the state's ability to conduct testing for COVID-19.

Gov. Holcomb also announced these additional efforts:

  • The Indiana Department of Education reported that all Indiana public schools are currently closed, using either e-Learning, spring break or waiver days granted by Gov. Holcomb.


  • With more than 512,000 small businesses throughout the state, the governor has requested the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to issue an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration supporting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in Indiana.

    • The program would provide targeted, low-interest loans up to $2 million in order to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue as a result of coronavirus. Nonprofits would also be eligible for loan assistance through the program. More information is available at SBA.gov/Disaster.

  • The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will host two live webinars for Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

    • The program will cover unemployment eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, and how to apply for benefits.

    The 30-minute live programs will be held:

    1. Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. ET

    2. Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. ET

    To register, visit: https://on.in.gov/UI2020

    9:25 a.m.

    The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine additional cases, bringing the state's total to 39.

    March 17, 2020

    2:30 p.m.

    The School City of Hammond announced it was awaiting confirmation that a transportation department employee had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee's spouse is also a SCH Transportation Department employee and is being quarantined for 14 days. Due to a lack of test kits, the spouse has not yet been tested. The initial employee works as a bus monitor and last worked on March 10. The spouse, a bus driver, serviced routes to Scott MS and Maywood as recently as March 13 on Bus 146. Individual letters are being sent home to inform parents if their child was on any of those routes.

    11 a.m.

    Community Hospital in Munster announced it has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient was screened and assessed upon entry and was found to have a slight fever and respiratory symptoms. That person was immediately placed in isolation and appropriate protocols were implemented as the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigate. Hospital visitation was restricted after the announcement.

    9 a.m.

    Indiana announced its second COVID-19 death, with the total number of cases rising to 30. Officials said the second death was a Johnson County resident over 60. The first death was reported in Marion County.

    March 16, 2020

    2:29 pm.

    Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said the first person has died from COVID-19 in the state.

    Holcomb made the announcement during an afternoon press conference. The patient who passed away was a Marion County resident over age 60 who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions.

    The Indiana State Department of Health said the number of coronavirus COVID-19 in the state jumped to 24 on Monday.

    So far, ISDH has conducted 139 tests for COVID-19 in the state.

    The new cases reported Monday include single cases in Bartholomew, Floyd, Marion, Howard and Hendricks counties.

    12 p.m.

    Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered dine-in-restaurants and bars to close in the state.

    March 15, 2020
    The Indiana State Department of Health reported four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 19.

    The new cases involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties, health officials said.

    State officials have not provided further details on the new cases at this time.

    March 14, 2020
    The Indiana State Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 15.

    One of the new patients who tested presumptive positive is a resident in LaPorte County in northwest Indiana.

    The other cases involve residents in Marion and Wells counties, state health officials said.

    One of the new cases involves a minor, according to the department.

    March 13, 2020

    1:59 p.m.
    President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

    10:20 a.m.
    The Indiana State Department of Health reports there are no new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus to report. The state's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 12.

    March 12, 2020

    Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced additional steps the state will take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana.

    Holcomb initiated actions to:

  • Limit non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people. This includes any events or gatherings of people in one room or a single space at the same time, such as cafeterias, churches, stadiums, meeting and conference rooms, auditoriums and the like.

    The guidance applies to professional, social, community and similar gatherings.


  • Effective immediately, school corporations will be provided with a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year. The waived days do not need to be used consecutively and can be leveraged as needed.


  • Child care and adult day care facilities should institute social distancing and minimize large gatherings. Temporary suspensions of operations should be done in consultation with the Family and Social Services and ISDH in the instance of documented community spread.


  • Nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors. Any individual who is allowed to visit is restricted to the patient's room. Visitors are not allowed if they display signs or symptoms of illness - especially repository illness, if they ave travel internationally or been in contact with someone with a respiratory illness in the past 14 days, or reside in a community with a known COVID-19 case.


  • The Indiana Department of Corrections has suspended visitation at all facilities as a precaution for the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders.


  • Individuals over 60 years of age or those with a known underlying health issue should limit their public exposure. Whenever possible, friends and family should arrange to provide food and other essential items.


  • Those who run senior centers or congregate meal services should consider suspending congregate meal services and arrange for home delivery.


  • Encourage businesses to utilize telework policies, if available.


    • Holcomb is also issuing guidance for state employee operations and will suspend all non-essential out-of-state and international travel beginning March 12 for the next 45 days. The state is also providing employees with guidance about the use of leave and remote work options for limited duration while ensuring the delivery of essential state services.

    March 8, 2020

    2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hendricks County, state health officials say
    Health officials announced the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus. That patient is a resident of Hendricks County who had also recently traveled to Boston for a conference linked to more than a dozen cases of coronavirus across the country.

    March 6, 2020

    1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported; governor declares public health emergency
    Indiana reported its first case of COVID-19. Governor Eric Holcomb said the patient was a man from Marion County who had a recent history of travel to Boston.

    Indiana cases by county:
    The Indiana State Department of Health has identified a total of 1,514 coronavirus cases with 32 deaths.

  • Adams County: 1 case

  • Allen County: 26 cases, 1 death

  • Bartholomew County: 10 cases

  • Boone County: 13 cases

  • Brown County: 3 cases

  • Caroll County: 1 case

  • Clark County: 20 cases

  • Clay County: 1 case

  • Clinton County: 1 case

  • Crawford County: 1 case

  • Dearborn County: 10 cases, 1 death

  • Decatur County: 40 cases

  • DeKalb County: 1 case

  • Delaware County: 14 cases, 1 death

    • Dubois County: 2 cases
  • Elkhart County: 12 cases

  • Fayette County: 5 cases; 1 death

  • Floyd County: 14 cases

  • Fountain County: 1 case

  • Franklin County: 26 cases, 3 deaths

  • Fulton County: 1 case

  • Gibson County: 4 cases

    • Grant County: 7 cases
  • Greene County: 1 case

  • Hamilton County: 83 cases

  • Hancock County: 22 cases, 1 death

  • Harrison County: 14 cases

  • Hendricks County: 48 cases, 1 death

  • Henry County: 2 cases

  • Howard County: 12 cases, 1 death

  • Huntington County: 1 case

  • Jackson County: 7 cases

  • Jasper County: 6 cases, 1 death

  • Jennings County: 13 cases

  • Johnson County: 71 cases; 3 deaths

  • Knox County: 1 case

  • Kosciusko County: 3 cases

  • LaGrange County: 2 cases

  • Lake County: 85 cases; 1 death

  • LaPorte County: 6 cases

  • Lawrence County: 8 cases

  • Madison County: 18 cases, 1 death

  • Marion County: 676 cases; 10 deaths

  • Marshall County: 3 cases

  • Miami County: 1 case

  • Monroe County: 22 cases

  • Montgomery County: 5 cases

  • Morgan County: 20 cases. 1 death

  • Newton County: 1 case

  • Noble County: 2 cases

  • Ohio County: 1 case

  • Orange County: 1 case

  • Owen County: 9 cases

  • Porter County: 14 cases

  • Posey County: 3 case

  • Putnam County: 5 cases, 1 death

  • Randolph County: 1 case

  • Ripley County: 19 cases

  • Rush County: 2 cases

  • Scott County: 1 case, 1 death

  • Shelby County: 12 cases

  • St. Joseph County: 32, 1 death cases

  • Starke County: 1 case

  • Steuben County: 1 case

  • Sullivan County: 1 case

  • Switerland County: 3 cases

  • Tippecanoe County: 11 cases; 1 death

    • Tipton County: 4 cases
  • Vanderburgh County: 17 cases

  • Vermillion County: 1 case

  • Vigo County: 7 cases; 1 death

  • Wabash County: 1 case

  • Warren County: 2 cases

  • Warrick County: 8 cases

  • Washington County: 5 cases

  • Wayne County: 1 case

  • Wells County: 1 case

  • White County: 1 case

  • Whitley County: 1 case


    • The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking all new coronavirus cases on their website.



    HOW IT SPREADS


    • Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

    • Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

    • When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

    • How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

    • There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.

    SYMPTOMS


    • Fever

    • Cough

    • Shortness of breath


    * The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.

