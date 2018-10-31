JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke appears in court for first time since conviction in Laquan McDonald shooting

Jason Van Dyke Returns to a Cook County courtroom Wednesday for the first time since he was convicted.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke appeared in court wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit now as an inmate.

It was Van Dyke's first court appearance since he was convicted earlier this month of murdering Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Van Dyke's attorneys filed two routine motions filed ahead of the hearing Wednesday asking the court to acquit him...Or give him a new trial.

Van Dyke's attorneys claim that the judge's refusal to move the trial out of Cook County was unfair and that extensive pre-trial publicity cemented the narrative of guilt in the public consciousness. They also believe the jury was given inaccurate and misleading instructions before deliberations, and that prosecutors misled the jury regarding the arrival of a Taser the night Laquan McDonald was killed.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial

Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting death of the teenager in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Dash camera video showing Van Dyke firing on McDonald who was carrying a small knife while officers with a Taser were less than a minute away. In the video McDonald appeared to be walking away from officers.

Second degree murder carries a sentence of probation to 20 years in prison while the aggravated battery counts each carry between 6 and 30 years.

No sentencing date has been set yet, but all parties will return to court on December 14.
