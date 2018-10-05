Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury set to resume deliberations Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4412927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jason Van Dyke Trial: Prosecution closing arguments, rebuttal closing arguments (1 of 2) WATCH: Prosecutors give closing arguments in Van Dyke trial Prosecutors delivered their closing arguments in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense closing arguments (1 of 2) Part 1: Defense makes closing arguments in Van Dyke trial The lead defense attorney for Jason Van Dyke made closing arguments before the trial in the police officer's trial.

The entire city is gearing up for the verdict in the Jason Van Dyke trial.

Jurors are set to resume deliberations Friday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Van Dyke's attorneys are due in court at 8:30 a.m. to address a jury question. The jury wants a transcript of the testimony of Officer Van Dyke's former partner Joe Walsh.He was with Van Dyke the night of the Laquan McDonald shooting and when he took the witness stand, he told the jury that McDonald made no aggressive acts while he was being followed by police. But the officer was concerned the 17-year-old was a threat to the public, as he was holding a small knife.Once the jury has that transcript, deliberations will continue.Meanwhile alternate jurors who were excused from the Van Dyke trial Thursday said they leaned towards a murder conviction."I would say guilty," one alternate said when asked which way they were leaning. "He should have waited longer. I mean, he knew the Taser was coming. That's what did it for me.""Where was he actually causing an issue that, you know, Jason Van Dyke thought that he needed to use deadly force?" the other alternate juror said. "I just don't understand that."When attorneys and Van Dyke were called back to court for the jury question Thursday, Van Dyke broke down before the judge, explaining he was late returning to court because his child was being threatened.The judge said he wants information Friday about the threat and if it was credible or else he's thinking of revoking bail for an unexcused absence.Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder, official misconduct, and 16 counts of aggravated battery. The jury can also consider second degree murder.The entire city is gearing up for the verdict.Mass protests are already being planned should there be anything less than a murder conviction, and Chicago police are working extended hours, gearing up for any outcome.Groups of community activists and South Side business owners gathered Thursday night to prepare for what they plan to do after the jury's decision. Some activists said if it's not guilty or a hung jury, they ask Chicagoans to take their frustrations to City Hall."As a leader, I am not asking that we tear down our communities, but Chicago and all across America needs to know that this is not acceptable," said community activist Aleta Clark.In response to the upcoming verdict, the police department has officers working 12-hour shifts and cancelled days off.Although many church leaders say they want peaceful protests, activists said they are willing to go to jail to have their voices heard.