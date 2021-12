Our Chicago: Val Warner hosts town hall on domestic violence issues

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, presented a virtual town hall focused on raising awareness about domestic violence and resources available to help victims. ABC 7 Chicago's Val Warner, host of Windy City Weekend and ABC 7 specials, moderated "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community," available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2:00 p.m.Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to raise awareness, connect people and organizations working on domestic violence issues and offer help to those suffering from physical/sexual abuse. Some reports estimate that one in three women worldwide experience violence, but violence is not solely confined to women and girls. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines have shown that domestic violence in the home and amongst children of both sexes has intensified.In Chicago and across the state, those who have been victimized by violent home situations have also become survivors because of the dedication of amazing organizations providing services and support. Val Warner will lead an important discussion with Chicago area leaders and clinicians representing organizations who are making sure these victims, and in some cases potential perpetrators, get the unique help they need. They'll give keen insight into the various programs and their innovative approaches, including preemptive education for men and women.Guest panelists for this week's town hall included the following:-Neha Gill, Apna Ghar-Christine R. Call, Center for Advancing Domestic Peace-Stephanie-Love Peterson, Connections for Abused Women and their Children-Martha Pazdro, Healthcare Alternative Systems, Inc.-Amanda Pyron, The Network: Advocating Against Domestic ViolenceThe virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.