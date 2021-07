Our Chicago: ABC7's Will Jones leads town hall on reparations, Evanston's new program

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will explore the fight for reparations around the country, the historical context behind it, and efforts by the city of Evanston to implement a reparations plan. ABC 7 Chicago Race and Culture Reporter Will Jones will moderate the town hall on abc7chicago.com Thursday, July 15, at 2:00 p.m.During this forum, Will Jones will dig deeper into the significant wealth gap between white and Black families that reparations are hoping to address. He will also examine Evanston, Illinois, and what certain members of their city council did to make history as the first city in America to implement a reparations resolution. Leaders from Evanston, including aldermen, will share their firsthand experience, discussing the process of implementation and the hope that their success may spark other cities to move forward with their own reparations plans. They will also offer insight on the misperceptions and controversy surrounding the Evanston resolution, determination of who is eligible and the financial source of the funds.Guest include the following (in formation):- Reverend Dr. Michael C.R. Nabors, pastor, Second Baptist Church and president of Evanston NAACP- Robin Rue Simmons, FirstRepair.org and NAARC Commissioner- Morris "Dino" Robinson Jr., Shorefront Legacy Center- Peter Braithwaite, Alderman, Evanston City CouncilThe virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.