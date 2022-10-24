WATCH LIVE

Free baby item giveaway provides safe space for expecting mothers in honor of murdered pregnant mom

Marlen Ochoa Lopez was killed in 2019 after being lured to a Chicago home with the promise of free baby items

Monday, October 24, 2022 12:58AM
The goal of the event was to provide a safe space for mothers and mothers-to-be to get the items they need.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big turn-out Sunday for a free baby item giveaway in honor of a murdered pregnant mother.

Marlen Ochoa Lopez was killed in 2019 after being lured to a Chicago home with the promise of free baby items. Her baby, Yovanny Lopez, was taken from her womb, and died two months later.

Lopez's other son, 6-year-old son Joshua Lopez, was on hand for the giveaway in north suburban Waukegan.

The goal of the event was to provide a safe space for mothers and mothers-to-be to get the items they need.

