WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Closing arguments

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Closing arguments began Thursday morning in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

In closing arguments, the state also revealed for the first time that the jury can consider the lesser charge of second degree murder.

Prosecutor Jody Gleason told the jury, Laquan McDonald's body was riddled with 16 bullets, pulling out an anatomy drawing of all of his wounds and then showing the graphic autopsy photos.

Gleason said Van Dyke made up his story to justify the shooting and exaggerated the threat McDonald posed to officers, pointing to the dash camera video showing the 17-year-old appearing to walk away from officers as shots were fired.

The defense arguing that this case is a tragedy, but not a murder.

"It would have been prevented with one simple step. At any point if he would have dropped that knife, he would have been here today," said lead defense attorney Dan Herbert.

The defense continued to maintain that McDonald was ultimately responsible for his own death and that Officer Van Dyke reasonably feared for his life.

Dan Herbert talked about the perspective of Officer Van Dyke, not captured on video and he talked about the threat level McDonald posed as he punctured a police tire and ignored commands to drop the knife. He disputed the state's assertion that McDonald was walking away from Van Dyke.

After closing arguments, the jury will hear jury instruction, then they will begin deliberations.

Activists are now getting ready for the outcome of the case. Father Michael Pfleger is calling for a boycott and peaceful protests.

"Nobody go to work. Nobody go to school. Nobody go shopping. Have an economic boycott that day in Chicago," Fr. Pfleger said.

Chicago police said they have a 150 page contingency plan contingency plan to handle reaction to the verdict regardless of the outcome. Some community activists are saying they won't settle for anything less than a murder conviction.
