Chicago Election 2023: Full coverage of mayoral race, city council seats and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election Day in Chicago is Tuesday, Feb. 28, and voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Chicago mayor, members of Chicago City Council and, for the first time, members of police district councils.
Polling places across the city are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Lori Lightfoot has eight challengers -- and it's likely this contest will not be settled until a runoff.
In the mayoral and aldermanic races, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face off again in a runoff on April 4.
Whoever wins the mayoral race, they'll be working with a very different Chicago City Council. Nearly one-third of the incumbents are leaving, either retiring, taking other jobs, or, in the case of Roderick Sawyer and Sophia King, running for mayor.
There's been a large turnout for early voting, but if you are still undecided, we've compiled our reporting below to help you make up your mind.
Chicago Mayoral Election
Chicago candidates for mayor make last-minute push on eve of election day
Some Chicago mayoral candidates dismiss Lightfoot's assertion race is down to her, Vallas
Mayor Lightfoot under fire on multiple fronts with election 1 week away
Mayor Lightfoot: 'I misspoke' when telling voters who don't vote for her not to vote at all
Chicago mayoral candidates in final stretch with 1 week until Election Day
Paul Vallas distances himself from Ron DeSantis in last week of campaign
Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized by candidates for comments made during rally
Willie Wilson decries Lightfoot endorsement that warns of splitting Black vote
Paul Vallas pushes back on questions about Chicago residency
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia picks up endorsement from former Gov. Pat Quinn
Paul Vallas responds to attack ads questioning his Democratic status
Paul Vallas under fire for Democratic credentials as candidates tout dueling endorsements
Paul Vallas gets surprise endorsement from Ald. Tom Tunney
Paul Vallas trades barbs with Lightfoot after laying out economic vision
How much could race impact Chicago mayor candidates' chances?
Mayor Lightfoot touts Chicago's economic turnaround post-pandemic amid reelection campaign
Willie Wilson defends cash giveaways as fellow mayoral candidates raise ethical concerns
Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaign's email to CPS teacher to be probed by Chicago Inspector General
Willie Wilson says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits
Chicago mayoral candidates appeal to voters while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Lightfoot addresses investigation after campaign accused of trying to recruit students
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Exclusive: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot one-on-one interview about key issues in run for the 2nd term
Chicago mayor race: Hearings held as Willie Wilson, Ja'Mal Green try to kick each other off ballot
Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot
Chicago mayoral race: Lottery held to determine order for candidates challenging Mayor Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election
Chicago Mayoral Election - Forums, debates and questionnaires
Chicago mayoral candidates speak at West Side forum with 2 weeks until Election Day
Chicago mayoral forum focuses on issues impacting African-American community
Candidates bicker over crime, CPD, schools, housing and more at latest mayoral forum
Chicago mayoral candidates offer split solutions for crime at forum, talk economic revival
Asian American groups host Chicago mayoral forum with 8 candidates; Lori Lightfoot not attending
Chicago mayoral candidates tackle key issues in BGA Policy questionnaire
Mayor Lori Lightfoot fields attacks from rivals over crime, public safety in ABC7 debate
ABC7 Chicago, League of Women Voters present 'Vote 2023: The Candidates Debate' on January 19
All 9 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in ABC7 debate
Chicago mayoral candidates discuss plans for awarding minority contracts in city
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
Chicago mayoral candidates square off in forum as early voting begins
Chicago mayor candidates answer questions, call each other out about key topics at Women's Forum
Chicago mayor candidates participate in forum on disability issues as they look for support, votes
8 Chicago mayoral candidates participate in forum at Copernicus Center
Chicago mayoral candidates share their vision for city's future at North Side forum
Chicago Mayoral Election - Polls
Latest poll shows Paul Vallas widening lead, no clear 2nd place candidate
Latest poll suggest Vallas has solid lead, Lightfoot is struggling
Latest poll shows tight race between Lightfoot, Garcia and Vallas
New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Chicago Aldermanic Elections
Retiring Ald. Tom Tunney's chief of staff running unopposed in 44th Ward race
Aida Flores hopes to unseat 1st term Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez in 25th Ward race
Chicago 1st Ward race includes rematch between incumbent, former alderman
Jeylú Gutiérrez, Raul Reyes competing to replace Ed Burke as 14th Ward alderman
50th Ward alderman challenger addresses anti-Israel comments from years ago
Gentrification, affordable housing key issues as voters elect new aldermen in 26th, 30th Ward races
Early Voting/Voter Turnout
What's behind Chicago's large early voting turnout and city council change-ups?
Chicago high school students lead parade to the polls to early vote
Chicago election officials encouraged by high early voting returns so far
Chicago early voter turnout high as voting sites expand
Chicago Latino communities push to get out the vote as turnout lags
Chicago early voting off to slow start, with many voters still undecided