Chicago Election 2023: Full coverage of mayoral race, city council seats and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election Day in Chicago is Tuesday, Feb. 28, and voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Chicago mayor, members of Chicago City Council and, for the first time, members of police district councils.

Polling places across the city are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Lori Lightfoot has eight challengers -- and it's likely this contest will not be settled until a runoff.

In the mayoral and aldermanic races, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face off again in a runoff on April 4.

Whoever wins the mayoral race, they'll be working with a very different Chicago City Council. Nearly one-third of the incumbents are leaving, either retiring, taking other jobs, or, in the case of Roderick Sawyer and Sophia King, running for mayor.

There's been a large turnout for early voting, but if you are still undecided, we've compiled our reporting below to help you make up your mind.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for Election Night coverage starting at 7 p.m. wherever you stream ABC 7 Chicago.

Chicago Mayoral Election

Chicago candidates for mayor make last-minute push on eve of election day

Some Chicago mayoral candidates dismiss Lightfoot's assertion race is down to her, Vallas

Mayor Lightfoot under fire on multiple fronts with election 1 week away

Mayor Lightfoot: 'I misspoke' when telling voters who don't vote for her not to vote at all

Chicago mayoral candidates in final stretch with 1 week until Election Day

Paul Vallas distances himself from Ron DeSantis in last week of campaign

Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized by candidates for comments made during rally

Willie Wilson decries Lightfoot endorsement that warns of splitting Black vote

Paul Vallas pushes back on questions about Chicago residency

Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia picks up endorsement from former Gov. Pat Quinn

Paul Vallas responds to attack ads questioning his Democratic status

Paul Vallas under fire for Democratic credentials as candidates tout dueling endorsements

Paul Vallas gets surprise endorsement from Ald. Tom Tunney

Paul Vallas trades barbs with Lightfoot after laying out economic vision

How much could race impact Chicago mayor candidates' chances?

Mayor Lightfoot touts Chicago's economic turnaround post-pandemic amid reelection campaign

Willie Wilson defends cash giveaways as fellow mayoral candidates raise ethical concerns

Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaign's email to CPS teacher to be probed by Chicago Inspector General

Willie Wilson says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits

Chicago mayoral candidates appeal to voters while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lightfoot addresses investigation after campaign accused of trying to recruit students

Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other

Exclusive: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot one-on-one interview about key issues in run for the 2nd term

Chicago mayor race: Hearings held as Willie Wilson, Ja'Mal Green try to kick each other off ballot

Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot

Chicago mayoral race: Lottery held to determine order for candidates challenging Mayor Lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election

Chicago Mayoral Election - Forums, debates and questionnaires

Chicago mayoral candidates speak at West Side forum with 2 weeks until Election Day

Chicago mayoral forum focuses on issues impacting African-American community

Candidates bicker over crime, CPD, schools, housing and more at latest mayoral forum

Chicago mayoral candidates offer split solutions for crime at forum, talk economic revival

Asian American groups host Chicago mayoral forum with 8 candidates; Lori Lightfoot not attending

Chicago mayoral candidates tackle key issues in BGA Policy questionnaire

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fields attacks from rivals over crime, public safety in ABC7 debate

ABC7 Chicago, League of Women Voters present 'Vote 2023: The Candidates Debate' on January 19

All 9 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in ABC7 debate

Chicago mayoral candidates discuss plans for awarding minority contracts in city

Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School

Chicago mayoral candidates square off in forum as early voting begins

Chicago mayor candidates answer questions, call each other out about key topics at Women's Forum

Chicago mayor candidates participate in forum on disability issues as they look for support, votes

8 Chicago mayoral candidates participate in forum at Copernicus Center

Chicago mayoral candidates share their vision for city's future at North Side forum

Chicago Mayoral Election - Polls

Latest poll shows Paul Vallas widening lead, no clear 2nd place candidate

Latest poll suggest Vallas has solid lead, Lightfoot is struggling

Latest poll shows tight race between Lightfoot, Garcia and Vallas

New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas

Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind

Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO

Chicago Aldermanic Elections

Retiring Ald. Tom Tunney's chief of staff running unopposed in 44th Ward race

Aida Flores hopes to unseat 1st term Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez in 25th Ward race

Chicago 1st Ward race includes rematch between incumbent, former alderman

Jeylú Gutiérrez, Raul Reyes competing to replace Ed Burke as 14th Ward alderman

50th Ward alderman challenger addresses anti-Israel comments from years ago

Gentrification, affordable housing key issues as voters elect new aldermen in 26th, 30th Ward races

Early Voting/Voter Turnout

What's behind Chicago's large early voting turnout and city council change-ups?

Chicago high school students lead parade to the polls to early vote

Chicago election officials encouraged by high early voting returns so far

Chicago early voter turnout high as voting sites expand

Chicago Latino communities push to get out the vote as turnout lags

Chicago early voting off to slow start, with many voters still undecided