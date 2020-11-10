National Family Caregivers Month: Nominate a caregiver in your life

This segment is produced with and sponsored by AARP.
November is National Family Caregivers Month. It is a time to celebrate all the people who are selflessly caring for a loved one without being paid, and giving them a home to be a part of. There are more than 41 million family caregivers in the U.S., over 1 million here in Illinois.
AARP is dedicated to our seniors with support and resources to help. They also have launched a contest with WLIT iHeart Radio called "Celebrate Family Caregivers." It is a contest where you can nominate an outstanding caregiver that you know. He or she has a chance at winning one of four $500.00 prizes, or the grand prize - $1000 and be named "Caregiver of the Year." All the winners will be featured right here on Windy City LIVE!
Check out the contest here on WLIT iHeart Radio's website.
Check out the contest here on the AARP Illinois website.
