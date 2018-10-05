Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury deliberations continue Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Jurors resumed deliberations Friday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.
Friday morning, Judge Vincent Gaughan interrogated Officer Van Dyke and his attorney Dan Herbert in a very testy exchange in court. The issue stems from Thursday when attorneys and Van Dyke were called back to court when the jury had a question and Van Dyke was nowhere to be found for a period of time.
WATCH: Prosecution makes closing arguments, rebuttal closing arguments
Van Dyke was very emotional, explaining he was late returning to court because his daughters were threatened at school. Judge Gaughan demanded more information to determine if the threat was credible or else he was thinking of revoking bail.
Dan Herbert: "High school kids were walking around the school saying, 'Which one is Jason Van Dyke's daughter because we are going to get her at school. So that wasn't enough
Judge Gaughan: "Who was a witness to this?"
Herbert: "The school for one."
Judge: "So you're going to bring the building in? C'mon."
Herbert: "Judge this is a real threat."
Judge: "I mean you're not making sense the way you're talking like this."
Herbert: "The school thought it was a threat so they pulled the daughter into the police room because not only are they saying they're going to attack his daughter, then they start passing out pictures so that all of these kids could find out who his daughter is so they can attack her. So yeah, I think that's a threat judge."
The judge decided to let it go and didn't revoke bail. It's unclear if the students making the threats were ever tracked down.
Meanwhile, the jury got the transcripts they requested from Van Dyke's former partner, Joe Walsh He was with Van Dyke the night of the Laquan McDonald shooting.
When he took the witness stand back in September, he told the jury that McDonald made no aggressive acts while he was being followed by police, but the officer was concerned the 17 year old was a threat to the public as he was holding a small knife.
Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder, official misconduct, and 16 counts of aggravated battery. The jury can also consider second degree murder.
Friday morning, the jury sent the court a note asking on the aggravated battery charges whether to consider the order of the shots or just the total number of shots.
During the trial, the medical examiner testified that she could not determine the order of shots in the autopsy findings, but showed the jury each bullet wound from head to toe, and what effect it had on Laquan McDonald as he died.
The judge instructed jurors to only consider the simple number of shots fired.
Van Dyke claimed he opened fire on the 17 year old who was holding a small knife because he feared for his life and continued to fire after McDonald was on the ground because he believed he was still a threat.
Prosecutors have argued that each shot was a crime and each shot robbed McDonald of the chance of survival and that every moment of his life mattered.
"I would say guilty," one alternate said when asked which way they were leaning. "He should have waited longer. I mean, he knew the Taser was coming. That's what did it for me."
"Where was he actually causing an issue that, you know, Jason Van Dyke thought that he needed to use deadly force?" the other alternate juror said. "I just don't understand that."
CITY PREPARES FOR VERDICT
The entire city is gearing up for the verdict.
Mass protests are already being planned should there be anything less than a murder conviction, and Chicago police are working extended hours, gearing up for any outcome.
Groups of community activists and South Side business owners gathered Thursday night to prepare for what they plan to do after the jury's decision. Some activists said if it's not guilty or a hung jury, they ask Chicagoans to take their frustrations to City Hall.
"As a leader, I am not asking that we tear down our communities, but Chicago and all across America needs to know that this is not acceptable," said community activist Aleta Clark.
In response to the upcoming verdict, the police department has officers working 12-hour shifts and cancelled days off.
Several empty CTA buses are parked outside Chicago Police Headquarters in order to quickly transport officers around the city.
Several empty CTA buses are parked outside of #CPD police headquarters to transport as many officers as quickly as possible to wherever they are needed today as the jury continues to deliberate in the Jason Van Dyke case: #JasonVanDykeTrial pic.twitter.com/BBnpO9JdZI— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) October 5, 2018
Although many church leaders say they want peaceful protests, activists said they are willing to go to jail to have their voices heard.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that he remains confident not only in the plan put together by Superintendent Eddie Johnson, but also in the residents of Chicago that they will respond appropriately.
"I hope that everybody heeds the advice of Laquan McDonald's family, the pastors, the community leaders to make their message heard and what they have to say and do it in a way that is respectful to the city that we all call home," the mayor said.
Speaking at a breakfast meeting Friday morning, Emanuel was not only looking ahead to the verdict, but also to the healing the city still needs from the wounds the Laquan McDonald shooting has caused.
"Whatever the verdict is, our work as a city is not done in bridging and helping build community relations between the police department and the residents of the city of Chicago," Emanuel said.
