ABC7 to host digital town hall celebrating Pride Month hosted by Jason Knowles

Knowles will lead an important conversation with LGBTQ leaders who represent various segments of the community to get their perspective on recent anti-gay legislation passed in other states and whether they see any possible causes for concern in Illinois.
During this week's town hall, "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community" will also look at how local business and social services have fared during the pandemic and if the model for providing services has changed. Organization leaders who work with the vulnerable LGBTQ youth and trans community will address the mental and physical health issues they face and what programs are available to address their critical needs.
This week's panelists include the following:
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
Finally, Knowles will share all the exciting festivities planned for this year's Pride Parade. ABC7 Chicago will broadcast the Pride Parade live on Sunday, June 26, from noon to 2:00 p.m. Hosted by Hosea Sanders, Tanja Babich and Jason Knowles, the parade will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com, the ABC 7 New App and on the station's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
