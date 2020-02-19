LIVE: Illinois ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich, family speak at Chicago home after prison sentence commuted by President Trump

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5945646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rod Blagojevich speaks at the Denver Airport following his release from prison, hours after his sentence was commuted by President Trump.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5945808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rod Blagojevich has been released from prison hours after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence, and is flying home to Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5945626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich flies home to Chicago Tuesday night, and ABC7's Chuck Goudie is next to him in the window seat.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5946980" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former federal prosecutor Gil Soffer analyzes the commutation of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A full timeline of the Rod Blagojevich case, from indictment to conviction to commutation.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5947129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence has been commuted by President Donald Trump.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A full timeline of the Rod Blagojevich case, from indictment to conviction to commutation.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5462382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Governor Rod Blagojevich was seen on video exercising in the prison yard Sunday in Littleton, Colorado.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5945842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois Republicans and Democrats don't often agree, but Tuesday they were united in their disappointment that President Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke in Springfield, answering questions about Trump commuting former Ill. governor Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5944845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Republicans and Democrats in Springfield were united Tuesday in expressing their disappointment that Preisdent Trump commuted former governor Rod Blagojevich's sentence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After more than seven years, ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich is back home with his family after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence Tuesday.Blagojevich arrived at his Ravenswood Manor home just after midnight Wednesday morning amid a crush of reporters and cameras.Blagojevich emerged from his home with his wife and children at his side for a press conference Wednesday morning.Blagojevich had to wipe blood from his face after cutting himself shaving, saying it had been awhile since he shaved with a real razor.On his journey back to Chicago, the former governor had been very talkative, but when he got home he didn't speak and his wife Patti was not seen.ABC7 did catch up with Blagojevich after his plane landed at O'Hare. Blagojevich said the first thing he is going to do when he gets home is "kiss my wife and my daughter."Blagojevich caught a flight home to Chicago out of Denver around 8:30 p.m. Central Time, and spoke to reporters as he prepared to board the plane. He said he didn't have advanced warning of Trump's decision; instead, he found out through the news like everyone else."My first thought was, 'I wonder if I'll have time to get a run in,' believe it or not," Blagojevich said. "Because you get programmed, you have routines and I found that it helps through this time when you discipline yourself every day and you have something to work for, it helps you do it. And so I had a run planned and I think, I wonder if I'll get that in before I go. And there was this helicopter over the prison so I thought well, maybe I won't run, so I went and did push-ups."ABC7 Investigative Reporter Chuck Goudie was on the same flight from Denver to Chicago and was seated right next to the former governor.Blagojevich did not express any contrition for the actions that landed him in prison. He was convicted on 18 counts related to the attempted sale of Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat, and the fundraising shakedowns of a children's hospital executive and a racetrack owner. About a year earlier, the impeached governor's initial criminal trial ended with a jury deadlocked on all but one count of lying to the FBI, forcing a retrial."I followed the law every step of the way," he said Tuesday night. "I've said that all along, and that's absolutely the case, and they're the ones who did wrong and I think eventually the truth will win out, and the Bible teaches that.""I'm going to fight against the corrupt criminal justice system that all too often persecutes and prosecutes people who did nothing wrong, who over-sentences people, show no mercy, who are in positions who have no accountability," Blagojevich said. "They can do whatever they want. They can put you into prison for things that aren't crimes.""I've been blessed to have a chance to be governor in a great state like Illinois and represent people, to fight for them, and yet, I've made a whole bunch of mistakes but I didn't break any laws," said Blagojevich before he boarded the plane. "I crossed no lines. And the things I talked about doing were legal and this was routine politics and the ones who did it are the ones who broke the laws and the ones who frankly should meet and face some accountability."Some have come by the home already to welcome him back, with a banner hanging from the porch which reads, "Thanks Mr. Trump." Many people have signed it.Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon before he boarded Air Force One, calling Blagojevich's sentence "ridiculous.""We have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich," Trump said. "He served eight years in jail - a long time... I don't know him very well, I've met him a couple of times. He was on for a short while on 'The Apprentice' years ago."Trump noted that Blagojevich is a Democrat and that "many people disagree with the sentence."Because Blagojevich was not pardoned.. he will still have to serve two years supervised release and pay any unpaid balance of the $20,000 fine imposed on him. He has 72 hours from his release to check in with a probation officer.In a statement, members of the Blagojevich federal prosecution team said, "While the President has the power to reduce Mr. Blagojevich's sentence, the fact remains that the former governor was convicted of very serious crimes. His prosecution serves as proof that elected officials who betray those they are elected to service will be held to account."Attorney Lauren Kaeseberg, who represented Blagojevich during his trials and appeal, said she was elated by the news and called the president's action "the right thing to do."Blagojevich and Trump do have history. Trump hosted Blagojevich on his "Celebrity Apprentice" TV show in 2010.Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office 11 years ago, leaving Springfield in disgrace. Now his commutation is drawing widespread scorn."It's very disappointing," said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. "Currently we have a massive federal investigation into corruption in the state of Illinois and this action distracts and also dilutes what I think is the proper role of the Department of Justice to root out corruption.""A corrupt president pardoning or commuting a corrupt official. It's a sad day," said Democratic State Senator Christina Castro, who represents the northwest suburbs."It would be a lot easier to stomach if the former governor had shown any contrition at any point along the way," said State Senate President Don Harmon.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was in Springfield for meetings with legislators, reacted to the news with some surprise and skepticism."Well, I think commuting the sentence of former governor Blagojevich under any circumstances would be controversial, but coming as it does with this president, and particularly in the aftermath of his efforts to really significantly undermine the rule of law and seemingly play favorites for his colleagues who have been convicted of crimes, I think it sends entirely the wrong message," she said."If the president was somebody who stood for integrity in government, respected the rule of law, and wasn't constantly trying to undermine the Department of Justice, federal judges, and playing favorites with people who have been convicted of serious crimes, I think an action would have a lot more credibility than this one is ever going to have," Lightfoot added."Just regret, just be apologetic for what transpired," said State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford on what she'd like to hear from the former governor after his release. "Hold yourself accountable and allow it to be a lesson for all of us other elected officials, to make sure we follow things by the book, that we do things accordingly, that we uphold ourselves."But Lightfoot did have compassion for Blagojevich's family."You have to have compassion, that family has suffered a lot," she said.In a written statement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said:The former federal prosecution trial team and former U.S. attorneys who represented the government at trial in U.S.A. v. Blagojevich said in a written statement:Democratic State Rep. Will Davis, who represents Chicago's south suburbs, told ABC7's Craig Wall he was "stunned and surprised" by the news."We have a president who is more about the theatrics of governing than the reality of governing," Rep. Davis said. "I'm sure this effort is more about just trying to detract from those things that he is challenged with as a president, versus focusing his efforts and energies on real, substantive issues that impact the country."In a written statement, Illinois GOP chairman Tim Schneider said:State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin), who serves on the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, issued the following statement:State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) released the following statement:The Illinois House Republican Delegation, comprised of Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18), John Shimkus (IL-15), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Mike Bost (IL-12) released a statement, saying:Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider responded to the commutation with a statement, saying, "In a state where corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common, it's important that those found guilty serve their prison sentence in its entirety. Rod Blagojevich is certainly no exception. The former Governor's proven record of corruption is a stain upon Illinois and its citizens. We must stand up and send the message that corruption will not be tolerated in Illinois."Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement:State Rep. Mark Batinick released a statement: