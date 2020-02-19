Illinois Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives back at Chicago home after prison sentence commuted by President Trump

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5945646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rod Blagojevich speaks at the Denver Airport following his release from prison, hours after his sentence was commuted by President Trump.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After more than seven years, ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich is back home with his family after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence Tuesday.Blagojevich arrived at his Ravenswood Manor home just after midnight Wednesday morning amid a crush of reporters and cameras.On his journey back to Chicago, the former governor had been very talkative, but when he got home he didn't speak and his wife Patti was not seen.ABC7 did catch up with Blagojevich after his plane landed at O'Hare. Blagojevich said the first thing he is going to do when he gets home is "kiss my wife and my daughter."Blagojevich caught a flight home to Chicago out of Denver around 8:30 p.m. Central Time, and spoke to reporters as he prepared to board the plane. He said he didn't have advanced warning of Trump's decision; instead, he found out through the news like everyone else."My first thought was, 'I wonder if I'll have time to get a run in,' believe it or not," Blagojevich said. "Because you get programmed, you have routines and I found that it helps through this time when you discipline yourself every day and you have something to work for, it helps you do it. And so I had a run planned and I think, I wonder if I'll get that in before I go. And there was this helicopter over the prison so I thought well, maybe I won't run, so I went and did push-ups."ABC7 Investigative Reporter Chuck Goudie was on the same flight from Denver to Chicago and was seated right next to the former governor.Blagojevich did not express any contrition for the actions that landed him in prison. He was convicted on 18 counts related to the attempted sale of Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat, and the fundraising shakedowns of a children's hospital executive and a racetrack owner. About a year earlier, the impeached governor's initial criminal trial ended with a jury deadlocked on all but one count of lying to the FBI, forcing a retrial."I followed the law every step of the way," he said Tuesday night. "I've said that all along, and that's absolutely the case, and they're the ones who did wrong and I think eventually the truth will win out, and the Bible teaches that.""I'm going to fight against the corrupt criminal justice system that all too often persecutes and prosecutes people who did nothing wrong, who over-sentences people, show no mercy, wand who are in positions who have no accountability," Blagojevich said. "They can do whatever they want. They can put you into prison for things that aren't crimes.""I've been blessed to have a chance to be governor in a great state like Illinois and represent people, to fight for them, and yet, I've made a whole bunch of mistakes but I didn't break any laws," said Blagojevich before he boarded the plane. "I crossed no lines. And the things I talked about doing were legal and this was routine politics and the ones who did it are the ones who broke the laws and the ones who frankly should meet and face some accountability."Patti Blagojevich announced Tuesday that there would be a homecoming press conference at their home at 11 a.m.Some have come by the home already to welcome him back, with a banner hanging from the porch which reads, "Thanks Mr. Trump." Many people have signed it.Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon before he boarded Air Force One, calling Blagojevich's sentence "ridiculous.""We have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich," Trump said. "He served eight years in jail - a long time... I don't know him very well, I've met him a couple of times. He was on for a short while on 'The Apprentice' years ago."Trump noted that Blagojevich is a Democrat and that "many people disagree with the sentence."In a statement, members of the Blagojevich federal prosecution team said, "While the President has the power to reduce Mr. Blagojevich's sentence, the fact remains that the former governor was convicted of very serious crimes. His prosecution serves as proof that elected officials who betray those they are elected to service will be held to account."Attorney Lauren Kaeseberg, who represented Blagojevich during his trials and appeal, said she was elated by the news and called the president's action "the right thing to do."Blagojevich and Trump do have history. Trump hosted Blagojevich on his "Celebrity Apprentice" TV show in 2010.