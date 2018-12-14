WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke appears in court for hearing

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is back in court Friday for the second time since being convicted in the death of Laquan McDonald.
Multiple motions are expected to be addressed Friday, including defense motions for a new trial and acquittal.
This is the second time Van Dyke will be back in court since a jury found him guilty of 2nd degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. It was the first time in nearly 50 years that a Chicago Police officer was convicted of a shooting while on duty.
That second degree murder conviction carries a sentence of probation to 20 years in prison while the aggravated battery counts each carry between six and 30 years.
Earlier in the month, Van Dyke was transferred from Cook County to the Rock Island County Jail for security purposes.
While he's no longer a Chicago police officer because of his felony conviction, his lawyers are trying to stop the Chicago Police Department board from taking any more disciplinary action. Technically he is still an unpaid CPD employee.
Friday, Van Dyke is one step closer to knowing his fate and a judge could set a sentencing date.