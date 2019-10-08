News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Tuesday, October, 8.The ABC I-Team has learned new details about "America's Most Prolific Serial Killer."Samuel Little has confessed to murdering more than 90 women across the country including two in downstate Illinois. The FBI has now verified the 79-year-old committed 50 murders but that number is expected to increase.Little has a crime spree spanning 40 years and is currently serving a life sentence in California for three murders there.A piece of a meteorite that slammed into Costa Rica earlier in 2019 was donated to the Field Museum in Chicago.Experts say it's unique and it's called a "cosmic mudball meteorite" because it is made of mainly clay.Scientists will now study and cryogenically freeze the meteorite in liquid nitrogen in order to preserve it.There's a state-wide effort to reduce cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS.Several state agencies and groups around Illinois kicked off a prevention and education campaign on Monday. It aims to teach parents about the dangers their infants face when placed in an unsafe sleeping environment.Ads will appear on Pace buses through next year and a safe sleep crib will also be on display at the Thompson Center next week.