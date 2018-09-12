Hurricane Florence Live Tracker: Outer bands begin lashing Carolina coast with winds, rain
The outer bands of wind and rain from Hurricane Florence began lashing North Carolina on Thursday as the monster storm moved in for an extended stay along the Southeastern coast.
weather
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Woman who had baby lied about finding newborn in wooded area
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
12th juror selected in Jason Van Dyke trial
Michelle Obama to launch book tour for memoir 'Becoming' in Chicago
CPS teacher recieves $300,000 worth of school supplies
Elgin elementary school closed due to mold
Retired teacher missing from Grant Park
Trump questions death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria
Show More
Man charged in O'Hare Airport stabbing
Indiana boy, 14, charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings
Third Chicago police suicide in past three months
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny after patchy fog in morning
Instagram hacks traced back to Russian domains
More News
Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
33rd Annual Hunger Walk
ALS Walk for Life
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Top Videos

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny after patchy fog in morning

CPS teacher recieves $300,000 worth of school supplies live on GMA

U.S. & World
Florence's tropical storm-force winds lash NC, life-threatening rain predicted
Hurricane Florence's latest path: What to expect and when
Hurricane Florence expected to cause dangerous inland flooding: How to prepare
Couple welcomes Hurricane Florence evacuees 1 year after hosting 26 fleeing Irma
Trump rejects revised PR death toll, says '3000 people did not die' in hurricanes
Show More
Florence bears down: With time running out, tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating
Critics fire back at Pompeo's claim that Saudi-led coalition is minimizing deaths
Russians accused of poisoning ex-spy say they were in Salisbury to visit cathedral
6 dead in California shooting, including gunman: Police
Trump says JPMorgan Chase CEO doesn't have the 'smarts' to become president
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Cubs know Brewers are coming for them as NL Central tightens
Consumer Reports: Getting kids to eat more fruits
Lincoln Towing's license revoked by state regulators
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
Police: Teen fatally stabs love triangle rival at Detroit-area school
Meet the stylish dog who 'dresses better than you'
Here are Old Town's 3 newest spots for food and drinks
Jewel-Osco on Near West Side closed after rodents found
Registration for 2019 Shamrock Shuffle opens Wednesday
Taco Bell voted best Mexican restaurant of 2018
FDA declares teen vaping an epidemic
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
Show More
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Field Museum offers insights for your personal history collections
Teatro ZinZanni coming to unique space in Cambria Hotel
Man fatally shot by Gary police after allegedly firing at officers ID'd
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez not running for mayor
Romance novelist accused of murdering husband
Cupich hears Chicago priests' concerns ahead of meeting with Pope Francis
Man bites woman's ear after being shot by another woman he groped in Bronzeville, police say
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Share your Meal Maker Story HERE
ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
33rd Annual Hunger Walk
Show More
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Built To Last
USO BBQ for the troops
Summer of Service
Perfect Pet
Check out our new ABC7 News app!
Foster More
Asian Influences
Peapod's Next Best: And the winner is...
League of Women Voters of Chicago 2018 State of the City Luncheon
The Ñ Beat: March 24, 2018
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
BGA and ABC7 host IL attorney general forums
The race for Illinois Governor: the Democrats debate
Chicago Auto Show Guide 2018
ABC 7 is "Chicago Proud" to celebrate Black History Month
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Chicago Proud
Heart and Soul January 27, 2018
The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Share the Joy
BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
#ChooseKindness: Disney/ABC Television Group recognizes Bullying Prevention Month
Show Fewer