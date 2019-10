News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, October, 22.Striking teachers said there's been a setback in their contract negotiations with CPS.Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren plans to join teachers and rally with them. 40 additional CTU teachers will begin striking at Passages Charter Schoo l in Edgewater on the North Side.The teachers are demanding wage increases as well as protection for immigrant and refugee students.The logo for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was unveiled at a ceremony Monday night.The logo is a combination of three symbols: a gold medal, a flame and Marianne, a symbol of France's revolution.Paris has hosted two previous Olympic games. The 2024 games will take place 100 years after its last Games in 1924.The exhibit lets you hear, feel and *smell* the pre-historic environment of dinosaurs.You can take a whiff of what the dinosaur's breath would smell like after a meal.Sensory stations also let you hear SUE's rumble and *feel* the forest she would've lived in.