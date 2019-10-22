news fix

News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, October, 22.

Chicago Teacher Strike: Elizabeth Warren to rally with CTU as teachers say mayor 'dashed' hopes for resolution

Striking teachers said there's been a setback in their contract negotiations with CPS.

Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren plans to join teachers and rally with them.

40 additional CTU teachers will begin striking at Passages Charter School in Edgewater on the North Side.

The teachers are demanding wage increases as well as protection for immigrant and refugee students.

Organizers unveil logo for Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

The logo for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was unveiled at a ceremony Monday night.

The logo is a combination of three symbols: a gold medal, a flame and Marianne, a symbol of France's revolution.

Paris has hosted two previous Olympic games. The 2024 games will take place 100 years after its last Games in 1924.

Experience Sue- the T. Rex exhibit at the Field Museum

The exhibit lets you hear, feel and *smell* the pre-historic environment of dinosaurs.

You can take a whiff of what the dinosaur's breath would smell like after a meal.

Warning- it doesn't come with breath mints!

Sensory stations also let you hear SUE's rumble and *feel* the forest she would've lived in.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocook countysocietychicago teachers unionchicago public schoolsarts & cultureelizabeth warrenpolitics2020 presidential electioneducationnews fixschoolsu.s. & worldsciencestudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren to rally with Chicago teachers as strike enters 6th day
Old Town building damaged by fire
Marine from Cook County killed in training exercise in Calif.
Woman shot in face by paintball on NW Side
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
CVS to test drone delivery for your medications
The Clown Suit: Joey Lombardo's last words
Show More
Ind. school bus carrying students crashes into shop
Ballroom shock: Top-scoring DWTS duo goes home
Smell Sue's breath, experience T. Rex environment in Field Museum exhibit upgrades
Mother stabbed while with child in Grant Woods, person of interest in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder, brief showers Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News